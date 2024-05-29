Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 29

• City breaks ground on Milwaukee Avenue streetscape from Belmont to Logan, with traffic circle redesign with protected lanes but no PBLS on Milwaukee

• City unveiled plans for lovely pedestrian plaza on Catalpa between Ashland and Clark in A-Ville, unfortunately wedged between parking lots (Block Club)

• Woman, 45, killed, 3 injured after driver ran red around 11:22 PM at Biesterfield and Meachum roads in Elk Grove Village (NBC)

• Mass Transit looks at the plan for nearly continuous, non-camera-enforced bus lanes on Chicago Avenue from Grand to Ashland, and Milwaukee to Michigan

• Op-ed: Supporters of building dense housing in Old Town, including SBC's Steven Vance, debunk arguments by dense people who oppose it (Sun-Times)

• Axios looks at Chicago's recent biking boom

• WBBM: Baseball, beer and bikes: Chicago Bike Sox find winning combination on South Side

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.