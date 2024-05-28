Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 25

10:03 AM CDT on May 28, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA: CDOT is installing (non-camera enforced) bus-only lanes on Chicago between Sangamon/Larrabee, bus priority lanes between Grand/Campbell

• Tribune: CTA could provide up to 250 buses for use during the DNC. Will that leave enough for regular bus service? (Tribune)

• Driver struck and killed person on foot Sunday around 2:17 PM on I-57 near West 99th in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood (ABC)

• Woman, 44, killed, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving motorists who had previously collided and were driving to CPD station to make a report (ABC)

Daily Herald looks at Metra's survey to collect input on how the commuter railroad's schedule should be remixed

Velo/Outside: Lael Wilcox just left Chicago to bicycle around the globe, with plans to reach Indianapolis Saturday night. Did she eat at Waffle House?

