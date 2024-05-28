Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 25

Sponsored by:

• CTA: CDOT is installing (non-camera enforced) bus-only lanes on Chicago between Sangamon/Larrabee, bus priority lanes between Grand/Campbell

• Tribune: CTA could provide up to 250 buses for use during the DNC. Will that leave enough for regular bus service? (Tribune)

• Driver struck and killed person on foot Sunday around 2:17 PM on I-57 near West 99th in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood (ABC)

• Woman, 44, killed, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving motorists who had previously collided and were driving to CPD station to make a report (ABC)

• Daily Herald looks at Metra's survey to collect input on how the commuter railroad's schedule should be remixed

• Velo/Outside: Lael Wilcox just left Chicago to bicycle around the globe, with plans to reach Indianapolis Saturday night. Did she eat at Waffle House?

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.