Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, May 15

Sponsored by:

• Fran Spielman: "Fare question: Why has Mayor Brandon Johnson resisted demands to fire CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.?" (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run Mercedes driver struck and injured pedestrian crossing street Friday 5/10, just before 6 PM near Metra Clybourn Station in Bucktown (ABC)

• CPD releases photos of man who allegedly serious injured CTA passenger by assaulting them 4/10 around 11:14 p.m. on Pink Line near at Polk station (FOX)

• CTA riders, victims discuss early May robberies, attacks on Red Line (Sun-Times)

• Mayor Johnson celebrates Bike to Work Week by shooting a video of cycling from City Hall

• You can keep the celebration going with Active Transportation Alliance's Bike to Work Month listing of events across the region through June

• Chicago Ride of Silence honoring fallen cyclists gather tonight 5/15, 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza; Ride to plaza leaves 5:30 PM from Queen's Landing

• Ride of Silence events are also happening tonight in Arlington Heights, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elmhurst, Evanston, Villa Park, and Woodstock

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.