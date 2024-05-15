Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, May 15

9:04 AM CDT on May 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Fran Spielman: "Fare question: Why has Mayor Brandon Johnson resisted demands to fire CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.?" (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run Mercedes driver struck and injured pedestrian crossing street Friday 5/10, just before 6 PM near Metra Clybourn Station in Bucktown (ABC)

• CPD releases photos of man who allegedly serious injured CTA passenger by assaulting them 4/10 around 11:14 p.m. on Pink Line near at Polk station (FOX)

• CTA riders, victims discuss early May robberies, attacks on Red Line (Sun-Times)

• Mayor Johnson celebrates Bike to Work Week by shooting a video of cycling from City Hall

• You can keep the celebration going with Active Transportation Alliance's Bike to Work Month listing of events across the region through June

• Chicago Ride of Silence honoring fallen cyclists gather tonight 5/15, 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza; Ride to plaza leaves 5:30 PM from Queen's Landing

Ride of Silence events are also happening tonight in Arlington Heights, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elmhurst, Evanston, Villa Park, and Woodstock

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Crossing Guards

Mayor Johnson honors CPS traffic management workers on Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

The four awardees from across the city includes crossing guards from the Logan Square, Gage Park, Washington Park, and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

May 15, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 14

May 14, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 13

May 13, 2024
See all posts