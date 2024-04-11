Today’s headlines for Thursday, April 11

Sponsored by:

• CTA says Red Line extension a ‘top priority’ for Biden administration (WTTW)

• Chicago’s pedestrianized street program remains trapped in political purgatory (Eater)

• Federal judge blocks Protect Our Parks most recent legal challenge to Obama Center construction in Jackson Park (Block Club)

• A list of station renovations and other major projects Metra will soon tackle (Daily Herald)

• This year's Youth Bike Summit takes place June 14-16 in Leigh Valley, PA

• CTA celebrates participants in the agency’s Second Chance job training program

• Bike camping group Out Our Front Door is hosting its fourth annual fundraiser this evening

• A new pickleball court is coming soon to Metcalfe Park in Bronzeville (Block Club)

• Man shot at CTA Red Line stop in Roseland (NBC Chicago)

• More coverage on the shooting at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station

