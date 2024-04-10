Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 10

9:07 AM CDT on April 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Letters: Keep the Clark Street outdoor dining program (Tribune)

The South Shore line back in full service without busing

• Barrington will hire four more crossing guards after teen killed by Metra train (CBS 2)

• Ald. Matt Martin to host meeting to discuss infrastructure improvements in his ward (Block Club)

• South Shore Line trains resume in Miller, Indiana (NWI Times)

• US Marine sergeant struck and killed while changing tire on Stevenson Expressway (ABC 7)

• Chicago's Radio Flyer to introduce its next electric bike model (Crain's)

• Chicago Pride Parade will be smaller and start an hour earlier this year (Block Club)

South Shore Line

South Shore Line double-tracking concludes, new schedule to be unveiled in May

First day marked with delays, early arrivals

April 10, 2024
Metra

Metra notes big increase in bicycle ridership while Amtrak shares details on Union Station concourse overhaul

Metra has seen a 70% increase in bicyclist ridership since it started allowing bikes on all trains in February.

April 9, 2024
Metra

Leaders celebrated for commitment to public transit and pedestrian safety at annual Movers & Shakers Ball

1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata, Metra CEO James M. Derwinski, and 7th District Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons were honored at the event.

April 8, 2024
