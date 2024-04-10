Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 10

Sponsored by:

• Letters: Keep the Clark Street outdoor dining program (Tribune)

• The South Shore line back in full service without busing

• Barrington will hire four more crossing guards after teen killed by Metra train (CBS 2)

• Ald. Matt Martin to host meeting to discuss infrastructure improvements in his ward (Block Club)

• South Shore Line trains resume in Miller, Indiana (NWI Times)

• US Marine sergeant struck and killed while changing tire on Stevenson Expressway (ABC 7)

• Chicago's Radio Flyer to introduce its next electric bike model (Crain's)

• Chicago Pride Parade will be smaller and start an hour earlier this year (Block Club)