Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 9

• New CTA train schedules include few service additions (Tribune)

• Heavy traffic fails to cast shadow over eclipse travel experience (Sun-Times)

• Art for CTA Red Line stations in Edgewater, Uptown unveiled (Sun-Times)

• Frustrated CTA riders turn to cars for commute (Crain's)

• Suburban St. Charles may close downtown street for outdoor dining (Daily Herald)

• Person struck and killed by driver while changing tire on Stevenson Expressway (Herald & Review)

• UChicago students float ideas — like tolls of Lake Shore Drive — to solve city’s pension crisis (Block Club)

• Study says Promontory Point’s limestone is still protecting the lakefront and can be preserved (Block Club)

• Public transportation market size is set to grow by $100 billion in next four years (PR Newswire)

