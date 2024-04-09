Today's Headlines
Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 9
Metra notes big increase in bicycle ridership while Amtrak shares details on Union Station concourse overhaul
Metra has seen a 70% increase in bicyclist ridership since it started allowing bikes on all trains in February.
Leaders celebrated for commitment to public transit and pedestrian safety at annual Movers & Shakers Ball
1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata, Metra CEO James M. Derwinski, and 7th District Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons were honored at the event.
Meanwhile in the West Loop: Despite the Clark controversy, Fulton and Randolph will likely have on-street dining again this year
"I certainly know what [Expanded Outdoor Dining] has done for the West Loop area," West Central Association's Rod Burch, who's enthusiastic about the program.