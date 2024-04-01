Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 1
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
More from Ald. Reilly: To save the Clark dining district, I offered to pedestrianize parts of Kinzie and Dearborn, but Harry Caray’s said no
Reilly also promised to approve a permit for Clark if he's given the chance, and said the best strategy for saving the car-free district is for residents to lobby Mayor Johnson.
Want to spread the word about healthy, sustainable, and fun transportation options? CDOT’s SAFE Ambassadors are hiring
The program, which launched in the early 2000s with a focus on bicycling, now covers a wide range of ways to get around Chicago safely.
Alderman Reilly: Here’s the nitty gritty of how the ill-conceived plan to kill the Clark Street car-free dining district came about
Regarding a factually incorrect tweet he posted this week, Reilly admitted, "I was pretty fired up. I did go too far... No, I don't think the Chicago Federation of Labor muscled this through."