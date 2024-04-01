Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 1

8:57 AM CDT on April 1, 2024

• Speeding NB hit-and-run car driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 56, Sunday around 11:45 PM at 63rd/Pulaski, where traffic deaths are common (Sun-Times)

• Prior to that killing, on Thursday, after 2 killed, 7 injured on Pulaski in Archer Heights, residents begged City to stop reckless driving there (Block Club)

• "A sea of trucks" disproportionately pollutes Black and Brown neighborhoods in Chicago – 430 counted in one hour at Pulaski/41st (WBEZ)

• 13 injured, 3 seriously after westbound van driver on 79th struck Cottage Gove bus Friday morning in Woodlawn (ABC)

• CPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after strikingback of CTA bus Sunday morning around 10 AM in 3800 block of west 115th in Mount Greenwood (ABC)

• Images released of man who allegedly struck and attempted to rob passenger on Purple Line train on 3/21 around 8 AM near Chicago Avenue station (CBS)  

Tribune looks at the Elevated Chicago / DePaul studies of vacant lots near transit, which SBC covered in early March

CTA: Avoid curveballs from driving and take transit to/from Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs games

• Johnson, Rosa, Reilly reach agreement on Clark car-free dining district over elegant curbside meal served by star chef Rick Bayless (Chicago Daily News)

