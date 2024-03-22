Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 22

Sponsored by:

• Council approved $45M settlement for family of Nathan Jones, 15, who suffered a TBI during crash during unauthorized police chase (CBS)

• Tanker driver crashed Thursday around 10:45 AM at LaGrange Road in the northbound lanes of I-55, resulting in injuries and traffic delays (FOX)

• Driver crashed into a building Wednesday near 72nd/Racine in Englewood, no serious injuries (ABC)

• Thieves smashed a Jeep into "The Shop 147" clothing store Thursday, 3 AM in the 7200 block of South Stoney Island (CBS)

• Busing not guaranteed next year for general education students, CPS CEO says (Block Club)

• Illinois DMVs up and running after nationwide network outage (Block Club)

• CTA: "Get Your Green On and Race Downtown on CTA -- Your Fastest Ride to the Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle"

• Active Trans hosts an in-person Street Team Advocate Training Monday 3/25, 6-8 PM, at its office 35 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 1782

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief