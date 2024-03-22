Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 22
What walk/bike/transit upgrades would make Pilsen’s 18th Street an even “cooler” corridor?
After Time Out Magazine highlighted the corridor's cachet, CTA and the local alder discuss new Pink Line station art and an upcoming nearby Neighborhood Greenway.
Recent Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting took place in, discussed transportation issues in, Chinatown
CDOT and Ald. Nicole Lee talked about transportation projects in the 11th Ward, but we didn't get an answer as to when the Wells-Wentworth Connector will finally open.