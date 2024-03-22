Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 22

9:00 AM CDT on March 22, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Council approved $45M settlement for family of Nathan Jones, 15, who suffered a TBI during crash during unauthorized police chase (CBS)

• Tanker driver crashed Thursday around 10:45 AM at LaGrange Road in the northbound lanes of I-55, resulting in injuries and traffic delays (FOX)

• Driver crashed into a building Wednesday near 72nd/Racine in Englewood, no serious injuries (ABC)

• Thieves smashed a Jeep into "The Shop 147" clothing store Thursday, 3 AM in the 7200 block of South Stoney Island (CBS)

• Busing not guaranteed next year for general education students, CPS CEO says (Block Club)

• Illinois DMVs up and running after nationwide network outage (Block Club)

• CTA: "Get Your Green On and Race Downtown on CTA -- Your Fastest Ride to the Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle"

• Active Trans hosts an in-person Street Team Advocate Training Monday 3/25, 6-8 PM, at its office 35 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 1782

Safe Streets

What walk/bike/transit upgrades would make Pilsen’s 18th Street an even “cooler” corridor?

After Time Out Magazine highlighted the corridor's cachet, CTA and the local alder discuss new Pink Line station art and an upcoming nearby Neighborhood Greenway.

March 21, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21

March 21, 2024
Chicago Mobilty Collaborative

Recent Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting took place in, discussed transportation issues in, Chinatown

CDOT and Ald. Nicole Lee talked about transportation projects in the 11th Ward, but we didn't get an answer as to when the Wells-Wentworth Connector will finally open.

March 20, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20

March 20, 2024
