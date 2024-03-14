Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 14

8:59 AM CDT on March 14, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

CTA: Our $3.6B Red Line Extension Project included in recommendation to Congress for federal funding support in 2025 budget request

CTA: We received $111M in Federal funding to advance Forest Park branch rebuild project

CTA extends Commercial Learner’s Permit program with City Colleges

• Illinois Supreme Court rejects challenge to Bring Chicago Home, which would provide alternatives to sleeping in 'L' cars and underpasses (Block Club)

• Marquette Greenway bike trail connecting Chicago to Michigan gets another green light (Crain's)

• SBCs Steven Vance featured in Daily Herald article about Metra's making COVID-era "bikes on all trains" policy permanent

• How do you like them cinnamon rolls? Anne Sather steps from Lakeview Belmont stop could get 120 units, 42 affordable, 36 car spots (Block Club)

• CDOT hosts Chicago Mobility Collective meeting tonight 6-7 PM at Pui Tak Center (Chinatown library), 2216 S. Wentworth next to Cermak stop (Chainlink)

• City Cycling Street Smarts 4/4, 4:30 PM, UIC Engineering Research Facility, 824 W. Taylor St., Rm. 1043 (floor 1) (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,891 with $18,109 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Contrary to neighbor’s concerns, Chicago Fire Department says they haven’t heard of any problems with new Dearborn protected bike lane

The bikeway does make Dearborn safer for all road users, which means there will be fewer crashes for first responders to respond to in the first place.

March 14, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 13

March 13, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 12

March 12, 2024
See all posts