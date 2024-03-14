Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 14

Sponsored by:

• CTA: Our $3.6B Red Line Extension Project included in recommendation to Congress for federal funding support in 2025 budget request

• CTA: We received $111M in Federal funding to advance Forest Park branch rebuild project

• CTA extends Commercial Learner’s Permit program with City Colleges

• Illinois Supreme Court rejects challenge to Bring Chicago Home, which would provide alternatives to sleeping in 'L' cars and underpasses (Block Club)

• Marquette Greenway bike trail connecting Chicago to Michigan gets another green light (Crain's)

• SBCs Steven Vance featured in Daily Herald article about Metra's making COVID-era "bikes on all trains" policy permanent

• How do you like them cinnamon rolls? Anne Sather steps from Lakeview Belmont stop could get 120 units, 42 affordable, 36 car spots (Block Club)

• CDOT hosts Chicago Mobility Collective meeting tonight 6-7 PM at Pui Tak Center (Chinatown library), 2216 S. Wentworth next to Cermak stop (Chainlink)

• City Cycling Street Smarts 4/4, 4:30 PM, UIC Engineering Research Facility, 824 W. Taylor St., Rm. 1043 (floor 1) (Chainlink)

