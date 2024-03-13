Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 13

This post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• 8-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive causes major backups; delays (NBC)

• Man driving SUV south on Michigan ran a red at Ontario and struck a sedan, then crashed into ATA storefront (ABC)

• CPD: Witness said man, 53, was waving knife on bus 11:10 PM on 4400 block of Division and approached a man who shot him dead and fled on foot (FOX)

• CPD: Man, 21, fatally shot around 2 PM outside Morse Red Line station in apparent targeted attack, no one in custody (Tribune)

• How to avoid Kennedy congestion? Take the train, Metra says (WBBM)

• Chicago Pride Parade 2024 set for June 30 (Block Club)

• Skokie Bike Network's Tails from the Trails 7/14 noon to 2 PM at Sketchbook Brewery in Skokie

