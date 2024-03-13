Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 13

8:54 AM CDT on March 13, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• 8-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive causes major backups; delays (NBC)

• Man driving SUV south on Michigan ran a red at Ontario and struck a sedan, then crashed into ATA storefront (ABC)

• CPD: Witness said man, 53, was waving knife on bus 11:10 PM on 4400 block of Division and approached a man who shot him dead and fled on foot (FOX)

• CPD: Man, 21, fatally shot around 2 PM outside Morse Red Line station in apparent targeted attack, no one in custody (Tribune)

• How to avoid Kennedy congestion? Take the train, Metra says (WBBM)

• Chicago Pride Parade 2024 set for June 30 (Block Club)

• Skokie Bike Network's Tails from the Trails 7/14 noon to 2 PM at Sketchbook Brewery in Skokie

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,881 with $18,119 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit-Oriented Development

New Elevated Chicago / DePaul studies look at how vacant lots near transit impact quality of life on the South and West sides

The reports also finds that redevelopment of this land is more likely to bring about positive change when community members are heavily involved.

March 12, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 12

March 12, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
Pedestrian Fatalities

Turning driver who failed to yield killed married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75

Video shows that the seniors were walking to church when the motorist ran them down in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer/McVicker in Garfield Ridge.

March 11, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 11

March 11, 2024
See all posts