Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 13
New Elevated Chicago / DePaul studies look at how vacant lots near transit impact quality of life on the South and West sides
The reports also finds that redevelopment of this land is more likely to bring about positive change when community members are heavily involved.
Turning driver who failed to yield killed married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75
Video shows that the seniors were walking to church when the motorist ran them down in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer/McVicker in Garfield Ridge.