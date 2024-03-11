Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 11

8:57 AM CDT on March 11, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Protest of Israel-Hamas war shut down North/Damen/Milwaukee Saturday afternoon (Twitter)

CTA touts "Refresh and Renew," with goal of providing "an improved transit environment for both riders and employees" at many stations, bus turnarounds

• Metra recently put all of its route timetable PDFs on one webpage (Twitter)

• Driver, 69, ran red and seriously injured two pedestrians Saturday around 10:30 AM at Chicago/Damen in Ukrainian Village, citations pending (ABC)

• Keith Hill, head of ATU 241 transit worker union, calls for National Guard, bag checks on CTA, like in New York (CBS)

• CPD warns of string of headphone robberies by group of young teens at/near North Side CTA stations including Clybourn, next to Apple store (FOX)

• Tiny house pops up in tent city near Roosevelt/Desplaines in South Loop, but will the city let it stand? (Block Club)

• Introducing the Ride Illinois 2024 Ride Guide, with organized rides throughout the state (Ride Illinois)

• Park District is hosting Go Run Chicago free organized Saturday morning community runs (1-mile or 5K) all year at parks across the city

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,631 with $18,369 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatalities

Turning driver who failed to yield killed married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75

Video shows that the seniors were walking to church when the motorist ran them down in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer/McVicker in Garfield Ridge.

March 11, 2024
Metra

He can’t drive 65: Metra CEO seeks to increase Electric line speeds to 90 mph

"Everybody based [the 65 mph speed limit] on what they knew, but nobody asked the right questions," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski recently said.

March 8, 2024
Community Bike Rides

The Tour de Illinois: Riding the perimeter of the Prairie State on Chicago’s West Side

Last Sunday, about 50 riders drew the outline of the Land of Lincoln by bicycling along Chicago's Historic Boulevard system.

March 7, 2024
See all posts