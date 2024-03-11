Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 11
Turning driver who failed to yield killed married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75
Video shows that the seniors were walking to church when the motorist ran them down in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer/McVicker in Garfield Ridge.
He can’t drive 65: Metra CEO seeks to increase Electric line speeds to 90 mph
"Everybody based [the 65 mph speed limit] on what they knew, but nobody asked the right questions," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski recently said.
The Tour de Illinois: Riding the perimeter of the Prairie State on Chicago’s West Side
Last Sunday, about 50 riders drew the outline of the Land of Lincoln by bicycling along Chicago's Historic Boulevard system.