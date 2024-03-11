Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 11

Sponsored by:

• Protest of Israel-Hamas war shut down North/Damen/Milwaukee Saturday afternoon (Twitter)

• CTA touts "Refresh and Renew," with goal of providing "an improved transit environment for both riders and employees" at many stations, bus turnarounds

• Metra recently put all of its route timetable PDFs on one webpage (Twitter)

• Driver, 69, ran red and seriously injured two pedestrians Saturday around 10:30 AM at Chicago/Damen in Ukrainian Village, citations pending (ABC)

• Keith Hill, head of ATU 241 transit worker union, calls for National Guard, bag checks on CTA, like in New York (CBS)

• CPD warns of string of headphone robberies by group of young teens at/near North Side CTA stations including Clybourn, next to Apple store (FOX)

• Tiny house pops up in tent city near Roosevelt/Desplaines in South Loop, but will the city let it stand? (Block Club)

• Introducing the Ride Illinois 2024 Ride Guide, with organized rides throughout the state (Ride Illinois)

• Park District is hosting Go Run Chicago free organized Saturday morning community runs (1-mile or 5K) all year at parks across the city

John Greenfield, editor-in-chief