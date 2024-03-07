Today’s headlines for Thursday, March 7

Sponsored by:

• WBBM: Johnson mum when asked if Chicago would welcome NYC-style national guard and state police security intervention on CTA

• School bus driver Christopher Johnson, 39, dies, 2 kids injured after Johnson suffered health emergency, struck median on DLSD near Navy Pier (WGN)

• Southbound CTA bus driver struck pedestrian Wednesday afternoon at Cermak/Pulaski in North Lawndale, intersection of 2 multilane roads (ABC)

• Family of man allegedly kicked from wheelchair, beaten by CTA worker at LaSalle station in March 2023 files wrongful death lawsuit (Sun-Times)

• Metra: Homewood Station to close April 1-May 20 for stair replacement

• Now that the Millennium Park bike station is turning into a police facility, where can one find secure bike parking downtown? (The Chainlink)

• Kozy's and Bernard's Cyclery are two of the area’s oldest bike shops, third-generation family affairs. Which one pops your wheelie? (Chicago Magazine)

• Ay begorra! Commuter railroad encourages Chicagolanders to "Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Metra," but (as usual) bans drinking on trains for the day

