Today’s headlines for Thursday, February 29

• Elderly couple killed by driver while walking to church on southwest side (CBS Chicago)

• Family of married couple killed while walking to church in Garfield Ridge demands answers (NBC Chicago)

• More coverage on pedestrians Ryseard Stebnicki and Zofia Chruszcz who were killed Sunday

• The Chicago Loop Alliance has released its 2023 impact report on downtown economic activity and other indicators

• The Chicago Loop Alliance also announced the return of its Sundays on State outdoor event programming

• A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV driver in North Barrington (CBS Chicago)

• Some leaders urging Pritzker to stop diversion of road funds to fill funding gaps in Chicago public transit. (Center Square)

• One year later, Union Pacific-Metra transfer still a work in progress (Evanston RoundTable)

• Mass transit detectives seek group who robbed passenger on Chicago train (CBS Chicago)

• Public meetings underway for proposed new passenger rail service between Peoria and Chicago. (Shaw Local)

• Crain's compares Chicago to seven other peer cities

