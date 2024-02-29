Skip to Content
Today’s headlines for Thursday, February 29

8:14 AM CST on February 29, 2024

• Elderly couple killed by driver while walking to church on southwest side (CBS Chicago)

• Family of married couple killed while walking to church in Garfield Ridge demands answers (NBC Chicago)

• More coverage on pedestrians Ryseard Stebnicki and Zofia Chruszcz who were killed Sunday

• The Chicago Loop Alliance has released its 2023 impact report on downtown economic activity and other indicators

• The Chicago Loop Alliance also announced the return of its Sundays on State outdoor event programming

• A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV driver in North Barrington (CBS Chicago)

• Some leaders urging Pritzker to stop diversion of road funds to fill funding gaps in Chicago public transit. (Center Square)

• One year later, Union Pacific-Metra transfer still a work in progress (Evanston RoundTable)

• Mass transit detectives seek group who robbed passenger on Chicago train (CBS Chicago)

• Public meetings underway for proposed new passenger rail service between Peoria and Chicago. (Shaw Local)

• Crain's compares Chicago to seven other peer cities

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,276, with $18,724 left to raise, and we're also in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

Pace sees post-pandemic recovery, but driver shortages hinder service expansion

Pace's budget sets aside money for service increases, driver dependent.

March 1, 2024
CTA

RTA and CMAP discuss future of paratransit at Urban Transportation Center seminar

CMAP providing technical assistance to improve transit for people with disabilities. But looming budget gap threatens service systemwide.

February 28, 2024
Bike Crashes

Months after a driver killed Josh Anleu, 16, on a bike, a hit-and run motorist critically injured cyclist Ernesto Vargas, 18, one eighth of a mile away

Anleu was fatally struck on October 24, 2023 at Waveland/Long. The other bike rider was hit last Friday evening at Grace/Long.

February 28, 2024
