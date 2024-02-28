Today’s headlines for Wednesday, February 28

Sponsored by:

CTA president takes the train to City Hall — then gets an easy ride (Sun-Times)

• CTA boss promises return to pre-pandemic service by end of year (Block Club)

• CTA president defends handling of agency since pandemic (CBS Chicago)

• CTA president grilled by aldermen over service and safety (Tribune)

• CTA bus hit and critically injured an 11-year-old girl in South Chicago (CBS Chicago)

• Bike safety advocates demand answers after Ernesto Vargas was hit by a driver in Portage Park (Block Club)

• Morton Grove pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a driver struck (Tribune)

• A neighborhood guide to Bronzeville (WBEZ)

• In Chicago, it's summer in February (New York Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,276, with $18,724 left to raise, and we're also in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief