Today's Headlines

Today’s headlines for Wednesday, February 28

8:46 AM CST on February 28, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

CTA president takes the train to City Hall — then gets an easy ride (Sun-Times)

• CTA boss promises return to pre-pandemic service by end of year (Block Club)

• CTA president defends handling of agency since pandemic (CBS Chicago)

• CTA president grilled by aldermen over service and safety (Tribune)

• CTA bus hit and critically injured an 11-year-old girl in South Chicago (CBS Chicago)

• Bike safety advocates demand answers after Ernesto Vargas was hit by a driver in Portage Park (Block Club)

• Morton Grove pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a driver struck (Tribune)

• A neighborhood guide to Bronzeville (WBEZ)

• In Chicago, it's summer in February (New York Times)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,276, with $18,724 left to raise, and we're also in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

CTA

RTA and CMAP discuss future of paratransit at Urban Transportation Center seminar

CMAP providing technical assistance to improve transit for people with disabilities. But looming budget gap threatens service systemwide.

February 28, 2024
Bike Crashes

Months after a driver killed Josh Anleu, 16, on a bike, a hit-and run motorist critically injured cyclist Ernesto Vargas, 18, one eighth of a mile away

Anleu was fatally struck on October 24, 2023 at Waveland/Long. The other bike rider was hit last Friday evening at Grace/Long.

February 28, 2024
CTA

Transit advocates turned out in force for Dorval Carter’s first quarterly meeting with alderpersons

The grassroots advocacy groups Commuters Take Action and Better Streets Chicago urged residents to show up for the hearing.

February 27, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 27

February 27, 2024
