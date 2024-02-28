Today's Headlines
Today’s headlines for Wednesday, February 28
RTA and CMAP discuss future of paratransit at Urban Transportation Center seminar
CMAP providing technical assistance to improve transit for people with disabilities. But looming budget gap threatens service systemwide.
Months after a driver killed Josh Anleu, 16, on a bike, a hit-and run motorist critically injured cyclist Ernesto Vargas, 18, one eighth of a mile away
Anleu was fatally struck on October 24, 2023 at Waveland/Long. The other bike rider was hit last Friday evening at Grace/Long.
Transit advocates turned out in force for Dorval Carter’s first quarterly meeting with alderpersons
The grassroots advocacy groups Commuters Take Action and Better Streets Chicago urged residents to show up for the hearing.