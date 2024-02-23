Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 23
Metra orders battery-powered trains, gets funding for new bilevel passenger cars
As Metra's board authorized the purchase of eight battery-powered Stadler train sets, the FTA announced the railroad will get $100M to purchase 50 bi-level rail cars.
Good karma for a pickup truck driver: Motorist helps save an endangered Green Line rider from serious injury
It was chicken soup for the sustainable transportation reporter's soul to hear of a quick-thinking motorist protecting a CTA user from grievous harm.