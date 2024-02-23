Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 23

9:08 AM CST on February 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Car driver, 37, fatally struck man, 52, crossing street Thursday around 8:15 PM at 47th/King, citations pending (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver struck and killed woman standing in roadway on Dan Ryan near Sox Park this morning (CBS)

• Cubic apologizes for Ventra app issues after Metra fare rollout (CBS)

• Delays of up to 35 minutes on Metra's BNSF line this morning due to Aurora Police "searching for an individual" on the train (CBS)

• Commuters Take Action and Better Streets Chicago encourage transit rider to hold Dorval Carter accountable at Tu 2/27 transportation committee meeting

Better Streets Chicago is canvassing about DLSD survey, transit issues at multiple locations this week

Active Transportation Alliance hosts Transit is Essential Town Hall, Saturday, March 2, 1-3 PM, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2976 S. Wabash Ave.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

