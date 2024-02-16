Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 16

Sponsored by:

• Ventra app freezing? Metra payment issues resurface once again in Chicagoland (NBC)

• Car driver dies after slamming into the back of semi around 7:39 PM on westbound Eisenhower near Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park (CBS)

• Driver traveling northbound in southbound lanes of DLSD around 4:15 AM near Washington seriously injures another motorist and flees on foot (NBC)

• Boy, 16, arrested on or near near 51st/Red Line for allegedly being one of three people who robbed man, 27, on 1/30 on train near Garfield station (CBS)

• NextDoor user posting false info about supposed Dickens Greenway-related crashes, using it to urge residents to complain to Ald. Knudsen (Jeremy Glover)

• CTA: Beat the "winter blues" by using our trains and buses to get to weekend events

• Not kosher: Would-be prawn star tried to join the Crustacean Nation by pouring shrimp on an 'L' car seat, eating them, and leaving shells behind (NBC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $38,294 with $21,706 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief