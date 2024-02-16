Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 16

9:31 AM CST on February 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Ventra app freezing? Metra payment issues resurface once again in Chicagoland (NBC)

• Car driver dies after slamming into the back of semi around 7:39 PM on westbound Eisenhower near Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park (CBS)

• Driver traveling northbound in southbound lanes of DLSD around 4:15 AM near Washington seriously injures another motorist and flees on foot (NBC)

• Boy, 16, arrested on or near near 51st/Red Line for allegedly being one of three people who robbed man, 27, on 1/30 on train near Garfield station (CBS)

• NextDoor user posting false info about supposed Dickens Greenway-related crashes, using it to urge residents to complain to Ald. Knudsen (Jeremy Glover)

CTA: Beat the "winter blues" by using our trains and buses to get to weekend events

• Not kosher: Would-be prawn star tried to join the Crustacean Nation by pouring shrimp on an 'L' car seat, eating them, and leaving shells behind (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $38,294 with $21,706 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Funding & Finance

New NRDC study urges states to get creative with their finances, and invest in walking, biking, and transit 

"Act Locally" is a guide that can help local communities find funding to build a more equitable transportation system and fight climate change.

February 15, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 15

February 15, 2024
Protected Bike Lanes

The removal of curb protection from the Doty bike lanes in Ald. Anthony Beale’s 9th Ward really gets our goat

Was the potentially livesaving infrastructure removed due to drainage issues, as CDOT told us, or for some other reason?

February 14, 2024
See all posts