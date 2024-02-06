Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 6

9:09 AM CST on February 6, 2024

• How Chicago’s expressways were born — and furthered segregation (Sun-Times)

• Barrington considers pedestrians gates at rail crossing after high school student Marin Lacson, 17, killed while walking to school in fog (ABC)

• Building crash: Driver slams into structure on 4500 block of South State in Grand Boulevard, abandons car (WGN

• Lexus driver flips vehicle after crashing into police SUV occupied by officer providing security for film shoot at Buckingham Fountain, both injured (CBS)

• Video shows man surfing on CTA train and – shocker! – DePaul transportation expert Joe Schwieterman says it's dangerous and conveys lawlessness (CBS)

• Ventra app issues continue today for some Metra riders (NBC)

• Charged during the Ventra app issues but still no ticket? Here's what Metra says to do (NBC)

• Burger King at Irving/Clark, half mile from Sheridan stop to be replaced with 31 apartments, 31 car spots (only 16 required), no affordable units (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

