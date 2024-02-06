Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 6

• How Chicago’s expressways were born — and furthered segregation (
Sun-Times)
• Barrington considers pedestrians gates at rail crossing after high school student Marin Lacson, 17, killed while walking to school in fog (
ABC)
• Building crash: Driver slams into structure on 4500 block of South State in Grand Boulevard, abandons car (
WGN)
• Lexus driver flips vehicle after crashing into police SUV occupied by officer providing security for film shoot at Buckingham Fountain, both injured (
CBS)
• Video shows man surfing on CTA train and – shocker! – DePaul transportation expert Joe Schwieterman says it's dangerous and conveys lawlessness (
CBS)
• Ventra app issues continue today for some Metra riders (
NBC)
• Charged during the Ventra app issues but still no ticket? Here's what Metra says to do (
NBC)
• Burger King at Irving/Clark,
half mile from Sheridan stop to be replaced with 31 apartments, 31 car spots (only 16 required), no affordable units ( Block Club)
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,755 with $22,245 left to go. . Thank you for your support! Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here
– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief