Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 5

9:13 AM CST on February 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Former MPC leader MarySue Barnett and John Bailey wrote Natural Resources Defense Council's Act Locally guide to equitable infra resources

• Despite earlier fix, Ventra app goes down for Metra riders once again (ABC)

• Driver Sami Jebreen, 69, found dead in overturned car around 3:30 PM in the 5200 block of South Harlem, near I-55 ramp in Garfield Ridge (ABC)

• 7 injured when SUV driver hit another SUV, which struck 2 parked SUVs on Addison nearly Wrigley; 1st driver cited for speeding, uninsured vehicle (WGN)

• Distracted driver knocks over 3 electrical poles in West Lawn alley (ABC)

• Image released of suspect who allegedly sprayed a person with "a chemical irritant," robbed them 1/28 at Granville Red Line station in Edgewater (WGN)

• Munster, IN piline leak shuts down bike path, no injuries

• Mural at Ogilvie Metra station downtown aims to show off the Chicago River’s improving ecology (Sun-Times)

CTA’s diversity program hosts 1st quarter meet-and-greet with contractors for upcoming projects, Thursday 2/15, 10 AM to noon at Wilber Wright College

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

