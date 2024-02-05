Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 5

• Former MPC leader MarySue Barnett and John Bailey wrote Natural Resources Defense Council's
Act Locally guide to equitable infra resources
• Despite earlier fix,
Ventra app goes down for Metra riders once again ( ABC)
• Driver Sami Jebreen, 69, found dead in overturned car around 3:30 PM in the 5200 block of South Harlem, near I-55 ramp in Garfield Ridge (
ABC)
• 7 injured when SUV driver hit another SUV, which struck 2 parked SUVs on Addison nearly Wrigley; 1st driver cited for speeding, uninsured vehicle (
WGN)
• Distracted driver knocks over 3 electrical poles in West Lawn alley (
ABC)
• Image released of suspect who allegedly sprayed a person with "a chemical irritant," robbed them 1/28 at Granville Red Line station in Edgewater (
WGN)
• Munster, IN piline leak shuts down bike path, no injuries
• Mural at Ogilvie Metra station downtown aims to show off the Chicago River’s improving ecology (
Sun-Times)
•
CTA’s diversity program hosts 1st quarter meet-and-greet with contractors for upcoming projects, Thursday 2/15, 10 AM to noon at Wilber Wright College
