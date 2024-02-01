Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 1
Access Pilot Program kicks off tomorrow, expanding Metra’s reduced fares to include low-income riders who aren’t elderly or disabled
The initiative starts will run through July 31, 2025, thanks to the combined efforts of the Regional Transportation Authority, Metra, and Cook County.
What does Metra’s permanent “bikes on all trains” policy, starting Thursday, mean for you?
The commuter railroad will also add more space for bicycle parking by installing bike racks on 50 train cars, for starters.
“We’re all equally in danger”: Ride Illinois launches statewide bike fatality awareness campaign
The statewide bicycle advocacy organization recently announced its “Our Response to Fatal Crashes” campaign, an effort to raise awareness of the traffic violence crisis across Illinois.