Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 1

10:30 AM CST on February 1, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• One man killed, 2 others injured in shooting and crash Wednesday, around 10:15 AM in the 200 block of North Kedzie in East Garfield (WGN)

• 3 passengers from Northern Ireland file lawsuit after tour bus driver crashed into viaduct Saturday around 3:30 PM at Lower Randolph/DLSD (CBS)

• Metra raises rates, simplifies ticketing beginning today (CBS)

• Happy Start of Permanent Metra "Bikes On All Trains" Policy Day to those who celebrate!

• Planetizen picks up Streetsblog's Bikes on Metra coverage

• Affordable 240-unit apartment tower at 6430 S. Stony, 0.3 miles from 63rd St. Station near Obama Center will get "long overdue" rehab (Block Club)

• New "Metro" development with 89 townhomes is being built near Morton Grove Metra station (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

