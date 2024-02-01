Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 1

Sponsored by:

• One man killed, 2 others injured in shooting and crash Wednesday, around 10:15 AM in the 200 block of North Kedzie in East Garfield (WGN)

• 3 passengers from Northern Ireland file lawsuit after tour bus driver crashed into viaduct Saturday around 3:30 PM at Lower Randolph/DLSD (CBS)

• Metra raises rates, simplifies ticketing beginning today (CBS)

• Happy Start of Permanent Metra "Bikes On All Trains" Policy Day to those who celebrate!

• Planetizen picks up Streetsblog's Bikes on Metra coverage

• Affordable 240-unit apartment tower at 6430 S. Stony, 0.3 miles from 63rd St. Station near Obama Center will get "long overdue" rehab (Block Club)

• New "Metro" development with 89 townhomes is being built near Morton Grove Metra station (Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,745 with $22,255 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief