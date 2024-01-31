Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 31

9:13 AM CST on January 31, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

• 3 dead in single-vehicle crash near Palos Heights, 4th person hurt (Tribune)

• Police search for hit-and-run driver in crash outside Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lakeview (CBS)

• CPD officer who killed pedestrian Maria Schwab, 56, outside House of Blues, while trying to pick up phone in SUV, charged with DUI (Sun-Times)

• Will you be ready for changes to Metra policy that will kick in on 2/1, the day before the groundhog checks for its shadow? (ABC)

• CPD: 2 males and one female robbed a man, 23, Tuesday around 8:45 PM on Clybourn platform and fled on train, police arrested them at Roosevelt (ABC)

• A handful of public bathrooms are being installed in Chicago, more than two years after alderpeople announced plans for a pilot program (Block Club)

• Cones of shame: What's up with those triangular pee deterrents at CTA stations? (Axios)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,675 with $22,325 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Metra

What does Metra’s permanent “bikes on all trains” policy, starting Thursday, mean for you?

The commuter railroad will also add more space for bicycle parking by installing bike racks on 50 train cars, for starters.

January 31, 2024
Traffic Fatalities

“We’re all equally in danger”: Ride Illinois launches statewide bike fatality awareness campaign

The statewide bicycle advocacy organization recently announced its “Our Response to Fatal Crashes” campaign, an effort to raise awareness of the traffic violence crisis across Illinois.

January 30, 2024
Adaptive Cycling

Out Our Front Door’s Bike Camping for Everyone! program empowers people with special needs

The Chicagoland bike touring nonprofit has expanded its mission to include camping trips that are accessible to people with disabilities.

January 30, 2024
See all posts