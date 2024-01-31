Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 31

Sponsored by:

• 3 dead in single-vehicle crash near Palos Heights, 4th person hurt (Tribune)

• Police search for hit-and-run driver in crash outside Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lakeview (CBS)

• CPD officer who killed pedestrian Maria Schwab, 56, outside House of Blues, while trying to pick up phone in SUV, charged with DUI (Sun-Times)

• Will you be ready for changes to Metra policy that will kick in on 2/1, the day before the groundhog checks for its shadow? (ABC)

• CPD: 2 males and one female robbed a man, 23, Tuesday around 8:45 PM on Clybourn platform and fled on train, police arrested them at Roosevelt (ABC)

• A handful of public bathrooms are being installed in Chicago, more than two years after alderpeople announced plans for a pilot program (Block Club)

• Cones of shame: What's up with those triangular pee deterrents at CTA stations? (Axios)

