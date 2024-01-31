Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 31
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
What does Metra’s permanent “bikes on all trains” policy, starting Thursday, mean for you?
The commuter railroad will also add more space for bicycle parking by installing bike racks on 50 train cars, for starters.
“We’re all equally in danger”: Ride Illinois launches statewide bike fatality awareness campaign
The statewide bicycle advocacy organization recently announced its “Our Response to Fatal Crashes” campaign, an effort to raise awareness of the traffic violence crisis across Illinois.
Out Our Front Door’s Bike Camping for Everyone! program empowers people with special needs
The Chicagoland bike touring nonprofit has expanded its mission to include camping trips that are accessible to people with disabilities.