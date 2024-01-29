Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 29

8:58 AM CST on January 29, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Major changes to Metra Thursday: ticket windows closing, new vending machines installed and the elimination of some purchasing options (NBC)

• Man, 48, driving an SUV dies after rear-ending van stopped at red around 8:25 PM at Algonquin and Wolf roads in Des Plaines (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver seriously injured pedestrian Sunday around 3:30 AM in 7100 block of South Woodlawn in Greater Grand Crossing (WGN)

• 9 injured, 4 seriously in car crash Saturday around 10 PM in 4900 block of Fullerton in Belmont Cragin (ABC)

• CPD: Legal gun owner disregards police advice "Don't chase them," tracks down stolen SUV, resulting in shooting, crash, injuries in Chatham (ABC)

• Metra train hit unoccupied car Friday night in north suburban Glencoe, snagging train traffic on the Union Pacific North line, no injuries (CBS)

• Developer proposes TOD with 30 apartments, 3 affordable, 6 parking spaces at 936 W. Leland, 0.4 miles from the Lawrence / Wilson stops (Block Club)

• What would late Thompson Center designer and bike rider Helmut Jahn say? Large Divvy station at the building has been removed for Google rehab project

