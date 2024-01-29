Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 29
Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Hoyle David Marshall III, 35, as he crossed 95th in Washington Heights
Streetsblog gets a sneak peek at Pace’s west suburban Pulse Cermak Arterial Bus Rapid Transit corridor
Pace Suburban Bus is working with a group of western suburbs along or near Cermak Road to refine the details, and we got a look at those plans.
Neighbors applaud plans for bike-ped upgrades at open house for plaza and streetscape upgrades near Western Brown Line stop
"It will make it safer for the kids to walk and bike to school or for recreation," said an attendee. "So, it’s really for them. For the future."