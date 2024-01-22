Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 22

Sponsored by:

• CTA: 2023 annual ridership breaks post-pandemic record

• Carter letter: Commuters Take Action op-ed arguing it's impossible to double rail operator trainees draws wrong conclusions (Tribune)

• Letter: While Lake/Damen Green station is on the way, now is the time to build at least a temporary stop on Pink Line next to United Center for DNC (Tribune)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed male pedestrian, 35, around 2:30 AM Sunday in the 700 block of W. 95th in Brainard (ABC)

• Driver charged with aggravated DUI for killing of pedestrian Gene Stoddard, 64, who was crossing street on May 9 around 6:30 PM in N. Chicago (Herald)

• Public space under rebuilt Red Line could include playgrounds, walking paths and... car parking? (Block Club)

• Someone tried to fill in Chicago's iconic sidewalk "Rat Hole" (actually a squirrel hole), 1918 W. Roscoe, but neighbors brought it back to life (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor