Streetsblog Chicago home
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 22

9:17 AM CST on January 22, 2024

CTA: 2023 annual ridership breaks post-pandemic record

• Carter letter: Commuters Take Action op-ed arguing it's impossible to double rail operator trainees draws wrong conclusions (Tribune)

• Letter: While Lake/Damen Green station is on the way, now is the time to build at least a temporary stop on Pink Line next to United Center for DNC (Tribune)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed male pedestrian, 35, around 2:30 AM Sunday in the 700 block of W. 95th in Brainard (ABC)

• Driver charged with aggravated DUI for killing of pedestrian Gene Stoddard, 64, who was crossing street on May 9 around 6:30 PM in N. Chicago (Herald)

• Public space under rebuilt Red Line could include playgrounds, walking paths and... car parking? (Block Club)

• Someone tried to fill in Chicago's iconic sidewalk "Rat Hole" (actually a squirrel hole), 1918 W. Roscoe, but neighbors brought it back to life (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $36,930 with $23,070 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Dickens Greenway

“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Nice turnout for the Churros and Chill Ride on the Dickens Greenway

Here's a quick "Eyes on the Street"-style gallery of today's event, which celebrated the completion of the controversial low-stress bike-ped route.

January 21, 2024
Bike-share

How will Divvy’s higher prices impact working-class Chicagoans who make too much money for $5 Divvy for Everyone memberships?

Divvy recently announced that it will be raising its prices on February 5, with regular annual memberships going up by about 10 percent.

January 20, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

A Tale of Two News Outlets Part Two: Tribune publishes great and garbage pieces about Dickens Greenway

Transportation reporter Sarah Freishtat provides a balanced take on the Dickens controversy, but corporate lawyer William Choslovsky's anti-greenway op-ed is drivel.

January 18, 2024
