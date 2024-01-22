Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 22
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Nice turnout for the Churros and Chill Ride on the Dickens Greenway
Here's a quick "Eyes on the Street"-style gallery of today's event, which celebrated the completion of the controversial low-stress bike-ped route.
How will Divvy’s higher prices impact working-class Chicagoans who make too much money for $5 Divvy for Everyone memberships?
Divvy recently announced that it will be raising its prices on February 5, with regular annual memberships going up by about 10 percent.
A Tale of Two News Outlets Part Two: Tribune publishes great and garbage pieces about Dickens Greenway
Transportation reporter Sarah Freishtat provides a balanced take on the Dickens controversy, but corporate lawyer William Choslovsky's anti-greenway op-ed is drivel.