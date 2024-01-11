Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 11

10:03 AM CST on January 11, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Presented without comment: CTA press release says "Customer surveys show increased satisfaction with CTA service

• Commuters Take Action op-ed: The CTA vows to double rail operator trainees this year. Its data shows that’s impossible (Tribune)

Obituary posted for Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver while walking in crosswalk early Sunday at Diversey/Ashland in Lincoln Park.

• Hit-and-run driver who killed retired CPD officer Rick Haljean, 57, on speed-plagued stretch of Touhy in January 2022 sentenced to 4.5 years prison (FOX)

Sun-Times "City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville." Side note: They would also stop drivers from killing pedestrians.

• CTA seeks public input for redevelopment of vacant land in Edgewater, Uptown (FOX)

• Although less than 1/12 of Metra tickets are sold at counters Sun-Times reader complains "Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $33,308 with $26,692 left to go.

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

