Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 11
Thar he blows! Ed Fitzpatrick goes public with his obsession with killing the Dickens Greenway, assisted by Inside Publications
A new article from the car-centric newspaper chain, featuring Fitzpatrick griping about the bikeway, falsely claims the project was paid for with "Chicago taxpayer funds" due to a "bait and switch."
Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver at Diversey/Ashland, is first Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2024
According to Police News Affairs, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one was in custody.