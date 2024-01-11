Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 11

Sponsored by:

• Presented without comment: CTA press release says "Customer surveys show increased satisfaction with CTA service"

• Commuters Take Action op-ed: The CTA vows to double rail operator trainees this year. Its data shows that’s impossible (Tribune)

• Obituary posted for Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver while walking in crosswalk early Sunday at Diversey/Ashland in Lincoln Park.

• Hit-and-run driver who killed retired CPD officer Rick Haljean, 57, on speed-plagued stretch of Touhy in January 2022 sentenced to 4.5 years prison (FOX)

• Sun-Times "City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville." Side note: They would also stop drivers from killing pedestrians.

• CTA seeks public input for redevelopment of vacant land in Edgewater, Uptown (FOX)

• Although less than 1/12 of Metra tickets are sold at counters Sun-Times reader complains "Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window"

John Greenfield, editor