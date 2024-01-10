Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 10

8:53 AM CST on January 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

Block Club: Evanston’s streets have become safer for cyclists. What’s the suburb doing right?

• Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said his office is working with CPD to find driver who killed Jason Kardish, 40, in neighboring 32th Ward (Block Club)

• NBC: Dozens of crashes reported amid winter storm hammering Chicago area

CBS: Bollards will protect upscale businesses from crash-and-grabs on Michigan. No word on whether city will stop using flex-posts to protect humans.

• Morton Grove, Park Ridge, Niles, Skokie, Lincolnwood making plans in case buses drop off migrants at Metra stations (Tribune)

• Letter: Metra won’t be "the way to really fly" anymore with higher prices [in some locations, lower in others], no 10-ride tickets (Sun-Times)

Active Transportation Alliance: Community spirit pushes the Great Western Trail forward

• Logan Square groups fund snow removal near monument, Blue Line for 9th year, despite the land near the monument being city land (Block Club)

• Ald. Martin (47th), CDOT host meeting on Western Brown station streetscape and plaza plan Th 1/18, 6-7:30 at Old Town School, 4545 N. Lincoln

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $33,278 with $26,722 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Dickens Greenway

Thar he blows! Ed Fitzpatrick goes public with his obsession with killing the Dickens Greenway, assisted by Inside Publications

The reactionary Inside Publications newspapers recently helped the monomaniacal Lincoln Park lawyer with mission to attack the bikeway.

January 10, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver at Diversey/Ashland, is first Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2024

According to Police News Affairs, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one was in custody.

January 9, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Metra closed BSNF Line ticket windows today, remaining ticket windows will shut down on February 1

A Metra spokesperson said there were several factors that made them decide to make the ticket counters go the way of the dodo bird.

January 8, 2024
See all posts