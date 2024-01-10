Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 10
Thar he blows! Ed Fitzpatrick goes public with his obsession with killing the Dickens Greenway, assisted by Inside Publications
The reactionary Inside Publications newspapers recently helped the monomaniacal Lincoln Park lawyer with mission to attack the bikeway.
Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver at Diversey/Ashland, is first Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2024
According to Police News Affairs, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one was in custody.
Metra closed BSNF Line ticket windows today, remaining ticket windows will shut down on February 1
A Metra spokesperson said there were several factors that made them decide to make the ticket counters go the way of the dodo bird.