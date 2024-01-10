Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 10

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: Evanston’s streets have become safer for cyclists. What’s the suburb doing right?

• Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said his office is working with CPD to find driver who killed Jason Kardish, 40, in neighboring 32th Ward (Block Club)

• NBC: Dozens of crashes reported amid winter storm hammering Chicago area

• CBS: Bollards will protect upscale businesses from crash-and-grabs on Michigan. No word on whether city will stop using flex-posts to protect humans.

• Morton Grove, Park Ridge, Niles, Skokie, Lincolnwood making plans in case buses drop off migrants at Metra stations (Tribune)

• Letter: Metra won’t be "the way to really fly" anymore with higher prices [in some locations, lower in others], no 10-ride tickets (Sun-Times)

• Active Transportation Alliance: Community spirit pushes the Great Western Trail forward

• Logan Square groups fund snow removal near monument, Blue Line for 9th year, despite the land near the monument being city land (Block Club)

• Ald. Martin (47th), CDOT host meeting on Western Brown station streetscape and plaza plan Th 1/18, 6-7:30 at Old Town School, 4545 N. Lincoln

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $33,278 with $26,722 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor