Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 8

• Work on making the Logan Square traffic circle more people-friendly and adding a plaza next to the Blue Line stop will begin this spring (Block Club)

• Speeding hit-and-run driver of white 2009-2014 Nissan Murano killed man, 40, in crosswalk on Sunday around 1:20 AM at Diversey/Ashland (CBS)

• Body found on Blue tracks near O'Hare Friday around 3:27 PM, prompting police investigation and temporary suspension of train service (NBC)

• CPD: Three officers injured around 1 aM by speeding driver at 95th/Cottage Grove; all in stable condition (WGN)

• Victims of Yellow Line crash hesitant to ride again (Sun-Times)

• CTA Yellow Line reopens to pleased commuters 2 months after crash that injured dozens: "The trains are running!" (Sun-Times)

• Letter: Metra won’t be "the way to really fly" anymore with higher prices, no 10-ride tickets (Sun-Times)

• Dropped off in suburban Glen Ellyn wearing T-shirts and sandals, migrants finally reach Chicago by Metra (Tribune)

• How to shovel snowy sidewalks so you don't get fined (Block Club)

• The 2024 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program (formerly the 50/50 Sidewalk Program) will opens for applications today (Ald. La Spata)

John Greenfield, editor