Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 8
Streetsblog helped get a bogus “No Bikes” sign removed near Promontory Point, where drivers have been parking illegally
Sure, this wasn't one of Chicago's most urgent problems, but it's good that we were able to get a building to stop telling bike riders they can't park in front of the property.
Northern attitude: Riding the Yellow Line to Skokie 7 weeks after the route was shut down by a crash
If a disaster of this severity happened on a Chicagoland expressway, there's no way that the road would stay closed for two days, let alone nearly two months.
Ride like the Dickens! Take a virtual ride on the long-NIMBYed, now completed Dickens Greenway
In a move not previously mentioned by CDOT to Streetsblog, the route features more-or-less the first bike-centric traffic diverter installed in Chicago.