Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 8

9:07 AM CST on January 8, 2024

• Work on making the Logan Square traffic circle more people-friendly and adding a plaza next to the Blue Line stop will begin this spring (Block Club)

• Speeding hit-and-run driver of white 2009-2014 Nissan Murano killed man, 40, in crosswalk on Sunday around 1:20 AM at Diversey/Ashland (CBS)

• Body found on Blue tracks near O'Hare Friday around 3:27 PM, prompting police investigation and temporary suspension of train service (NBC)

• CPD: Three officers injured around 1 aM by speeding driver at 95th/Cottage Grove; all in stable condition (WGN)

• Victims of Yellow Line crash hesitant to ride again (Sun-Times)

• CTA Yellow Line reopens to pleased commuters 2 months after crash that injured dozens: "The trains are running!" (Sun-Times)

• Letter: Metra won’t be "the way to really fly" anymore with higher prices, no 10-ride tickets (Sun-Times)

• Dropped off in suburban Glen Ellyn wearing T-shirts and sandals, migrants finally reach Chicago by Metra (Tribune)

• How to shovel snowy sidewalks so you don't get fined (Block Club)

• The 2024 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program (formerly the 50/50 Sidewalk Program) will opens for applications today (Ald. La Spata)

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

