Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 27

9:42 AM CST on December 27, 2023

• After Chicago blocks unannounced busloads, more migrants dropped off at suburban Metra stops in Hinsdale, Westmont, and Naperville (Patch, Naperville)

• Evanston man has donated over 100 rehabbed bicycles to migrants (ABC)

• When car crashed into parked cars around 9 PM at Thomas/Cicero in Austin, officers found woman in driver's seat who had been fatally shot (WGN)

• SUV driver critically injured after plunging from Damen bridge over I-55 around 2:30 AM Tuesday (WGN)

• Two men looking for fishing holes is NW Indiana save the life of truck driver who had been injured, stuck for days without food after crashing off I-94 (CBS)

• Metra not liable in death of woman hit by train while standing outside of yellow warning line, panel affirms (CDLB)

• Suspected drunk driver struck retail co-op building on Madison in Forest Park, shutting down several small buildings (CBS)

• 43 Green, Bronzeville's first equitable transit-oriented development, should be completed next to the Green Line's 43rd Street stop next summer (Block Club)

• CTA once again offering free rides on all buses, trains for New Year's Eve from 10 PM to 4 AM (CBS) Will service once again be terrible?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29 while we focus on fundraising; off on Monday 1/1; and resume normal publication on Tuesday 1/2. Have a safe and joyous holiday season!

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $19,272 with $40,728 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

