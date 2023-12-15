Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 15

9:19 AM CST on December 15, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Pushing to reduce opioid overdoses on the CTA (Reader)

• Since the Reader first reported on opioid overdose on transit, CTA opened its first Narcan vending machine and extended contracts with outreach agencies

• ISP: Semi-truck caused car driver to swerve on 1-290 near Kostner, fatally striking another motorist who was on foot after their car broke down (CBS)

• Teen charged in fatal crash that killed 2 South Elgin High School students (NBC)

• Driver blew stop sign on Ridge, crashing into distilling cofounder on his motorcycle and paralyzing him from the waist down (WTTW)

• IL Supreme Court upheld Boub Vs. Wayne decision endangering bike riders, ruling against a Chicago cyclist who sued city over a pothole injury (Kevenides)

• CTA: Avoid getting your car towed due to winter parking restrictions by taking our trains and buses to various sporting events, concerts, fireworks and more

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

