Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 6

Sponsored by:

• Reactions: Why is CTA developing a "Chat with CTA" chatbot, when it should just be adding more service? (ATA, Commuters Take Action, advocates)

• AAAN: "No justice for the Kurdi family as Leanne Cusack fined $750 for a traffic ticket" after killing pedestrian while smelling of alcohol, protest planned

• NBC: Family of limo driver killed in crash aims to shine light on dangers of driving in Chicago

• 16 injured when driver crashes Naval Station Great Lakes van into guardrail at Buckley and Sheridan roads in North Chicago (Patch)

• Driver charged with DUI, among 2 seriously hurt after fiery crash into Beach Park building at 3700 block of North Sheridan Road (ABC)

• ISP: Charges pending for 4 men after stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Dan Ryan near 76th (Sun-Times)

• CPD: Driver crashes into Magnificent Mile Neiman Marcus store in burglary attempt (ABC)

• Block Club looks at new Garfield Park raised/protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation