Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 6
City officials hold first community meeting for Western Brown Line station improvement project
The purpose of the meeting was to get feedback from residents before finalizing the design.
Day Two of Bike Lane Week on Streetsblog Chicago: Far Southwest Side
Checking out new bikeways on 119th, the Major Taylor Trail connector, 81st/82nd, and Loomis.
Kicking off Bike Lane Week on Streetsblog Chicago with Day One: Mid-South Side
Also today: Mayor Brandon Johnson cut the ribbon on new protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks on Central Park Avenue in East Garfield Park.