Today's Headlines for Tuesday, December 5

9:50 AM CST on December 5, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA is developing a "Chat with CTA chatbot" with Google

• Woman, 30, fatally struck around 2:25 AM while walking along Dan Ryan near 18th after she was involved in previous minor crash (NBC)

• Crystal Lake man, 20, accused of bringing drugs and loaded firearm on Metra while he was on probation for previous charges (Shaw Local)

• Renewed downtown Hyde Park tax district will fund "improvements planned for the Metra viaducts on 53rd and 55th Streets" (HP Herald)

Active Trans reports on its annual member meeting

• A 50-foot tree and hundreds of ornaments: How Union Station is transformed for the holidays (Daily Herald)

• Chicago's annual Santa Rampage bike ride takes place Sat 12/16, meeting at noon at Twisted Spoke, 501 N. Ogden (Chainlink)

• Can we outdo last weekend's Milwaukee, WI Santa Rampage, which reportedly drew 1000s of riders? (NPR)

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

