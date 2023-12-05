Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 5

Sponsored by:

• CTA is developing a "Chat with CTA chatbot" with Google

• Woman, 30, fatally struck around 2:25 AM while walking along Dan Ryan near 18th after she was involved in previous minor crash (NBC)

• Crystal Lake man, 20, accused of bringing drugs and loaded firearm on Metra while he was on probation for previous charges (Shaw Local)

• Renewed downtown Hyde Park tax district will fund "improvements planned for the Metra viaducts on 53rd and 55th Streets" (HP Herald)

• Active Trans reports on its annual member meeting

• A 50-foot tree and hundreds of ornaments: How Union Station is transformed for the holidays (Daily Herald)

• Chicago's annual Santa Rampage bike ride takes place Sat 12/16, meeting at noon at Twisted Spoke, 501 N. Ogden (Chainlink)

• Can we outdo last weekend's Milwaukee, WI Santa Rampage, which reportedly drew 1000s of riders? (NPR)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation