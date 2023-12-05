Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 5
Kicking off Bike Lane Week on Streetsblog Chicago with Day One: Mid-South Side
Also today: Mayor Brandon Johnson cut the ribbon on new protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks on Central Park Avenue in East Garfield Park.
Will Chicago’s Better Streets for Buses plan result in real BRT this time?
Let's keep our fingers crossed that, unlike Ashland BRT, the city will come up with a fast bus proposal that actually goes somewhere.