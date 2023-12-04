Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 4

•
CTA: RPM Phase 1 Project begins final major stage of North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction
• Sustainable transportation advocates weigh in on "all the wins us activists and advocates have achieved this year" (
FJM)
• Blue Line suspended between Irving Park and Jeff Park Friday afternoon due to "sick customer," by 1:31 PM man was found dead at Montrose (
CTA)
• 5 critically injured after car and semi drivers collide 5:15 AM Monday at S. Chicago Street and McDonough St. in Joliet (
WGN9)
• Driver charged in hit-and-run killing of Maureen Wener, 49, on bike July 2 at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads in Highland Park (
CBS)
• CPD: 6 robberies happened on CTA platforms, trains over two months in Englewood (
WGN)
• After multiple high bike and scooter crashes on Halsted this year, the
UIC Halsted Bike Lane Petition launched to raise support for making street safer
• Bike lanes, alley fixes or roundabouts? Vote on how to spend $1 million In Logan Square, Avondale (
Block Club)
• Should we call him "Mr.
Pretzel City"? Man wants to turn Rockford-Chicago passenger line in Freeport-Chicago ( RRStar)
• CTA holiday train, bus service end in less than a month. When to catch a magical ride (
NBC)
