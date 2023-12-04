Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 4

10:15 AM CST on December 4, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

CTA: RPM Phase 1 Project begins final major stage of North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction

• Sustainable transportation advocates weigh in on "all the wins us activists and advocates have achieved this year" (FJM)

• Blue Line suspended between Irving Park and Jeff Park Friday afternoon due to "sick customer," by 1:31 PM man was found dead at Montrose (CTA)

• 5 critically injured after car and semi drivers collide 5:15 AM Monday at S. Chicago Street and McDonough St. in Joliet (WGN9)

• Driver charged in hit-and-run killing of Maureen Wener, 49, on bike July 2 at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads in Highland Park (CBS)

• CPD: 6 robberies happened on CTA platforms, trains over two months in Englewood (WGN)

• After multiple high bike and scooter crashes on Halsted this year, the UIC Halsted Bike Lane Petition launched to raise support for making street safer

• Bike lanes, alley fixes or roundabouts? Vote on how to spend $1 million In Logan Square, Avondale (Block Club)

• Should we call him "Mr. Pretzel City"? Man wants to turn Rockford-Chicago passenger line in Freeport-Chicago (RRStar)

• CTA holiday train, bus service end in less than a month. When to catch a magical ride (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bus Transit

Will Chicago’s Better Streets for Buses plan result in real BRT this time?

Let's keep our finders crossed that, unlike Ashland BRT, the city will come up with a fast bus proposal that actually goes somewhere.

December 3, 2023
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 1

December 1, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Transit Tees has a new game about Chicago
Ad for Transit Tees's new city-building tile game called 1893
Streetsblog Chicago

Whether or not you knew Motivate is still helping to run Divvy bike-share, by February they won’t be

While the machinations going on right now at Divvy are a little complex, there no reason to believe they'll be bad for customers or employees.

December 1, 2023
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 30

November 30, 2023
See all posts