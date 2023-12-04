Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 4

Sponsored by:

• CTA: RPM Phase 1 Project begins final major stage of North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction

• Sustainable transportation advocates weigh in on "all the wins us activists and advocates have achieved this year" (FJM)

• Blue Line suspended between Irving Park and Jeff Park Friday afternoon due to "sick customer," by 1:31 PM man was found dead at Montrose (CTA)

• 5 critically injured after car and semi drivers collide 5:15 AM Monday at S. Chicago Street and McDonough St. in Joliet (WGN9)

• Driver charged in hit-and-run killing of Maureen Wener, 49, on bike July 2 at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads in Highland Park (CBS)

• CPD: 6 robberies happened on CTA platforms, trains over two months in Englewood (WGN)

• After multiple high bike and scooter crashes on Halsted this year, the UIC Halsted Bike Lane Petition launched to raise support for making street safer

• Bike lanes, alley fixes or roundabouts? Vote on how to spend $1 million In Logan Square, Avondale (Block Club)

• Should we call him "Mr. Pretzel City"? Man wants to turn Rockford-Chicago passenger line in Freeport-Chicago (RRStar)

• CTA holiday train, bus service end in less than a month. When to catch a magical ride (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation