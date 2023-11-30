Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 30
Active Transportation Alliance’s annual member meeting celebrated 2023 walk/bike/transit wins and hinted at the year ahead
It was a full house at the Revolution Brewing Taproom on Tuesday for ATA’s annual member party.
Concrete protection comes to Clark bike lanes north of Berteau, which will help keep drivers from blocking them
To their credit, the drivers Streetsblog saw there today were parking properly in their new lane.
Driver cited for fatally striking woman in her late 40s near 71st/Western in Chicago Lawn
The crash occurred Tuesday just after midnight.