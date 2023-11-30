Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 30

Sponsored by:

• Embarrassing: LA, a more car-centric city than Chicago, beat us for transit ridership due to more aggressive transit expansion (APTA)

• CTA and CDOT release Better Streets for Buses plan

• Chicago's Yellow Line Standstill: CTA can't commit to comeback date after safety snag (Hoodline)

• Buckner says he’s considering filing legislation to require outbound South Shore trains to pick up riders at all stops (Politico)

• CPS official says adding school busing this year will be tough as driver shortage persists (Chalkbeat)

• CPD: Would-be thieves slam SUV into downtown business to steal ATM, no one injured or in custody (ABC)

• Developer wants to build skyscraper with up to 396 units at 1565 N. Clybourn, near North/Clybourn stop (Tribune)

