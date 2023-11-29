Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 29

Sponsored by:

• Press release: Pritzker celebrates completion of I-57 "improvements" in Chicago, south suburbs

• Data shows new hires aren’t digging the CTA out of its staffing shortages (Reader)

• Driver struck woman believed to be in her 40s Tuesday around 12:15 AM near 70th/Western in Chicago Lawn neighborhood (Sun-Times)

• 3 injured after driver, 41 strikes CTA bus around 9:25 PM Sunday at Ashland/87th in Calumet Heights (ABC)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: CTA expands homeless outreach to Blue Line’s Forest Park branch (Forest Park Review)

• SNAP recipients may receive reduced fares on Metra lines next year despite ridership lagging behind pre-pandemic numbers (Mass Transit)

• Equiticity sees cycling as a tool for building healthy communities (Energy News Network)

• Elgin adding bright green paint to city’s bike lanes in pilot program meant to increase safety (Tribune)

• Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban starts Friday (Block Club)

• Take a survey to have input on the redesign of the concourse at Union Station (Amtrak)

