Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 29

8:53 AM CST on November 29, 2023

Press release: Pritzker celebrates completion of I-57 "improvements" in Chicago, south suburbs

• Data shows new hires aren’t digging the CTA out of its staffing shortages (Reader)

• Driver struck woman believed to be in her 40s Tuesday around 12:15 AM near 70th/Western in Chicago Lawn neighborhood (Sun-Times)

• 3 injured after driver, 41 strikes CTA bus around 9:25 PM Sunday at Ashland/87th in Calumet Heights (ABC)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: CTA expands homeless outreach to Blue Line’s Forest Park branch (Forest Park Review)

• SNAP recipients may receive reduced fares on Metra lines next year despite ridership lagging behind pre-pandemic numbers (Mass Transit)

• Equiticity sees cycling as a tool for building healthy communities (Energy News Network)

• Elgin adding bright green paint to city’s bike lanes in pilot program meant to increase safety (Tribune)

• Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban starts Friday (Block Club)

• Take a survey to have input on the redesign of the concourse at Union Station (Amtrak)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Concrete protection comes to Clark bike lanes north of Berteau, which will help keep drivers from blocking them

To their credit, the drivers Streetsblog saw there today were parking properly in their new lane.

November 29, 2023
Pedestrian Fatality

Driver cited for fatally striking woman in her late 40s near 71st/Western in Chicago Lawn

The crash occurred Tuesday just after midnight.

November 29, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Help Streetsblog Chicago raise funds to keep fighting for livable streets in 2024

2023 has been a very eventful year for Chicago sustainable transportation news, and this publication itself. Help us keep rolling smoothly next year.

November 28, 2023
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 28

November 28, 2023
