Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 29
Concrete protection comes to Clark bike lanes north of Berteau, which will help keep drivers from blocking them
To their credit, the drivers Streetsblog saw there today were parking properly in their new lane.
Driver cited for fatally striking woman in her late 40s near 71st/Western in Chicago Lawn
The crash occurred Tuesday just after midnight.
Help Streetsblog Chicago raise funds to keep fighting for livable streets in 2024
2023 has been a very eventful year for Chicago sustainable transportation news, and this publication itself. Help us keep rolling smoothly next year.