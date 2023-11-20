Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 20

Sponsored by:

• ATA weighs in Johnson's use of additional traffic enforcement fees to balance budget, stressing the need to balance safety and equity issues (Tribune)

• RTA chair Kirk Dillard op-ed: "Historic public transit investment will transform Far South Side, south suburbs" (Sun-Times)

• City goes after companies that owe $15M in rat-related tickets as CTA tries to acquire 8 properties for the Red Line Extension (Block Club)

• Braking system "design problem" caused Thursday's CTA Yellow Line crash, NTSB says (NBC)

• Rogers Park Building damaged in fire, could be redeveloped with added affordable units 5 minute-walk from Loyola station (Block Club)

• Stalled Lincoln Square apartment project at 5035 N. Lincoln Ave., with 47 units, 20% affordable, and 15 car spots, could be revived (Block Club)

• How to repair, resell, reuse and recycle your used bicycle (Evanston Roundtable)

• A New Zealander discovers the wonders of Chicago, an "underrated city" on a Bobby's Bike Hike tour (Stuff)

• Sun-Times interviews Lee Crooks, the Milwaukee resident who has, for some unknown reason, been the voice of the Chicago Transit Authority for 20 years

