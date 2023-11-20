Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 20
Frightful! After Dearborn bridge protected bike lane reopened, CDOT removed Wacker, Clark PBLs without warning on Halloween
"It takes forever to get the city to even repaint a bike lane or repair a flexi-post, but they can remove the posts and markings almost overnight," a reader noted.
Safety upgrades have been made to Winona/Broadway intersection after a driver fatally struck Soyfa Athamanah, 69, there in July
Hopefully her family will take comfort in knowing that her case spurred changes that could save lives in the future.