Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 20

9:01 AM CST on November 20, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• ATA weighs in Johnson's use of additional traffic enforcement fees to balance budget, stressing the need to balance safety and equity issues (Tribune)

• RTA chair Kirk Dillard op-ed: "Historic public transit investment will transform Far South Side, south suburbs" (Sun-Times)

• City goes after companies that owe $15M in rat-related tickets as CTA tries to acquire 8 properties for the Red Line Extension (Block Club)

• Braking system "design problem" caused Thursday's CTA Yellow Line crash, NTSB says (NBC)

• Rogers Park Building damaged in fire, could be redeveloped with added affordable units 5 minute-walk from Loyola station (Block Club)

• Stalled Lincoln Square apartment project at 5035 N. Lincoln Ave., with 47 units, 20% affordable, and 15 car spots, could be revived (Block Club)

• How to repair, resell, reuse and recycle your used bicycle (Evanston Roundtable)

• A New Zealander discovers the wonders of Chicago, an "underrated city" on a Bobby's Bike Hike tour (Stuff)

Sun-Times interviews Lee Crooks, the Milwaukee resident who has, for some unknown reason, been the voice of the Chicago Transit Authority for 20 years

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Frightful! After Dearborn bridge protected bike lane reopened, CDOT removed Wacker, Clark PBLs without warning on Halloween

"It takes forever to get the city to even repaint a bike lane or repair a flexi-post, but they can remove the posts and markings almost overnight," a reader noted.

November 18, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 17

November 17, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 16

November 16, 2023
See all posts