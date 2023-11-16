Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 16

• CTA: Chicago Transit Board Approves CTA’s 2024 Budget

• Police seek two men wanted in attack, robbery on CTA Blue Line train near Cicero (CBS)

• Woman said her "emotional support dog" was stolen after she fell asleep on a on the Red Line north of Wilson (ABC)

• Here's Pace's Thanksgiving Holiday Service schedule

• Did you know City Hall has a (likely employee only) bike room? (Keating)

• New CTA news release: "Hop aboard with Santa on the 2023 Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Holiday Bus"

• West Town Bikes community bike shop, 2459 W Division St., is hosting a happy hour this Saturday 11/18, 7-11 PM

