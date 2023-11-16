Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 16
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
A look at WGN’s new report, in which uninformed people claim the Augusta protected lanes are dangerous
What was the point of including interviews with critics of the PBLs who didn't really know what they were talking about?
Getting charged up about the future of electric vehicles in Chicago
CDOT held its first of three public outreach meeting to devise a future plan for electric vehicles, services, and charging infrastructure.