Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 23

Sponsored by:

• Metra may test new program in 2024, when Fair Transit South Cook is slated to end, that will offer half-price fares to low-income residents (Tribune)

• Op-ed: Chicago’s transportation system reinforces insularity and inequity (South Side Weekly)

• 1 killed in I-55 crash south of Harlem Avenue around 2 AM this morning; All outbound traffic blocked at Central Avenue (ABC)

• Person suffered life-threatening injuries in 3-car crash Sunday around 5:47 AM on SB I-55 near Weber Road (CBS)

• Man, 26, is OK after crashing his car into Belmont Harbor Saturday around 3 AM and escaping vehicle before it was completely submerged (ABC)

• Police ask public for help identifying man who walked on elevated tracks from Sheridan to Addison unhurt on 10/19 around 4:20 AM (FOX)

• Over 150 participants take over the streets for Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Tour de Grid South Side addition to demand safer streets (FOX)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.