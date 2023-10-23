Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 23
At TransAlt’s Vision Zero Cities conference in NYC, a window on what robust congestion pricing could do for Chicago
Making a congestion charging zone happen in Chicago will take effort, but the numbers make it clear the work would be worth it.
Turning trucker fatally struck Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, lying on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park
Tragically, no intervention was done for two hours after a citizen called to request help for Lewis, after which he was struck, as the caller feared would happen.