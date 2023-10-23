Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 23

8:25 AM CDT on October 23, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Metra may test new program in 2024, when Fair Transit South Cook is slated to end, that will offer half-price fares to low-income residents (Tribune)

• Op-ed: Chicago’s transportation system reinforces insularity and inequity (South Side Weekly)

• 1 killed in I-55 crash south of Harlem Avenue around 2 AM this morning; All outbound traffic blocked at Central Avenue (ABC)

• Person suffered life-threatening injuries in 3-car crash Sunday around 5:47 AM on SB I-55 near Weber Road (CBS)

• Man, 26, is OK after crashing his car into Belmont Harbor Saturday around 3 AM and escaping vehicle before it was completely submerged (ABC)

• Police ask public for help identifying man who walked on elevated tracks from Sheridan to Addison unhurt on 10/19 around 4:20 AM (FOX)

• Over 150 participants take over the streets for Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Tour de Grid South Side addition to demand safer streets (FOX)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

At TransAlt’s Vision Zero Cities conference in NYC, a window on what robust congestion pricing could do for Chicago

Making a congestion charging zone happen in Chicago will take effort, but the numbers make it clear the work would be worth it.

October 20, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 20

October 20, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Check out Transit Tees's summer hat sale
Pedestrian Fatality

Turning trucker fatally struck Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, lying on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park

Tragically, no intervention was done for two hours after a citizen called to request help for Lewis, after which he was struck, as the caller feared would happen.

October 19, 2023
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 19

October 19, 2023
See all posts