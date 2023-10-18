Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 18
Pedestrian fatally struck at Chicago/DLSD, which has stoplights, but no east-west crosswalks
Perhaps it would be wise to install a pedestrian crosswalk or two at the intersection in the future.
Ald. Martin: Broadway/Winona Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Improvements will start construction later this week
The project is one of several innovative walk/bike/transit safety infrastructure initiatives planned or happening in the 47th Ward.
Dozens of advocates show up in the rain to call for overhauling the CTA at Cut Carter Protest
Said CTAction cofounder Fabio Göttlicher of CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., "It’s perhaps time to realize you’re not ready for a marathon and retire from the race."