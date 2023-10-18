Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 18

9:00 AM CDT on October 18, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Metra to receive $169.3M grant for zero-emission trainsets

• New CTA campaign highlights dangers of going on tracks

• Driver critically injured woman, 80, on foot Tuesday afternoon at Central/Lincolnwood in Evanston (CBS)

• Christina Egidi, 57, fatally struck by Metra train in North Chicago she thought was stopping (Patch)

• ATA weights in on pedestrian fatality at Chicago/DLSD, which has stoplights but no east-west crosswalks (Block Club)

• Building crash: 3 injured, several citations Tuesday night after 2 drivers colllde, one slams into church at 1200 East block of 75th in Grand Crossing (ABC)

• Building crash: Investigation underway after driver crashes into home at 5oth/Racine in Back of the Yards (CBS)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

