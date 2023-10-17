Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 17
Ald. Martin: Broadway/Winona Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Improvements will start construction later this week
The project is one of several innovative walk/bike/transit safety infrastructure initiatives planned or happening in the 47th Ward.
Dozens of advocates show up in the rain to call for overhauling the CTA at Cut Carter Protest
Said CTAction cofounder Fabio Göttlicher of CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., "It’s perhaps time to realize you’re not ready for a marathon and retire from the race."
CDOT, 47th Ward propose removing left turns from Damen onto Irving Park to reduce crashes, improve walk/bike safety
CDOT presented two alternatives, one that eliminates the lefts and another that doesn't. They implied the first would be better for safety.