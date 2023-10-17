Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 17

9:22 AM CDT on October 17, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Listen: Here’s how current CTA schedules compare to pre-pandemic numbers (WBEZ)

• Listen: Here’s how many people have died of an overdose on the CTA (WBEZ)

• CPD: Man was trying to walk across DLSD near stoplight at Chicago Avenue around 5:25 AM Tuesday when BMW driver, 63, fatally struck him (ABC)

• Woman, 21, stabbed woman, 24, in forearm after verbal altercation about 10:30 AM Monday on 79th Red Line platform (Sun-Times)

• More than half of CTA track trespassers so far this year climbed down for no known reason, transit agency says (Tribune)

• Metra: All MED trains on S. Chicago branch were stopped near Stony Island station Monday around 4:10 PM due to wires down on the tracks (CBS)

• CDOT seeks public input on e-vehicle infra plans at the first of several community meetings on Tues. 11/7 from 6-7:30 PM at Olive-Harvey College

• Chicago launches first citywide composting program (Block Club)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Infrastructure

Ald. Martin: Broadway/Winona Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Improvements will start construction later this week

The project is one of several innovative walk/bike/transit safety infrastructure initiatives planned or happening in the 47th Ward.

October 17, 2023
CTA

Dozens of advocates show up in the rain to call for overhauling the CTA at Cut Carter Protest

Said CTAction cofounder Fabio Göttlicher of CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., "It’s perhaps time to realize you’re not ready for a marathon and retire from the race."

October 16, 2023
Infrastructure

CDOT, 47th Ward propose removing left turns from Damen onto Irving Park to reduce crashes, improve walk/bike safety

CDOT presented two alternatives, one that eliminates the lefts and another that doesn't. They implied the first would be better for safety.

October 13, 2023
See all posts