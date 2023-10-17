Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 17

Sponsored by:

• Listen: Here’s how current CTA schedules compare to pre-pandemic numbers (WBEZ)

• Listen: Here’s how many people have died of an overdose on the CTA (WBEZ)

• CPD: Man was trying to walk across DLSD near stoplight at Chicago Avenue around 5:25 AM Tuesday when BMW driver, 63, fatally struck him (ABC)

• Woman, 21, stabbed woman, 24, in forearm after verbal altercation about 10:30 AM Monday on 79th Red Line platform (Sun-Times)

• More than half of CTA track trespassers so far this year climbed down for no known reason, transit agency says (Tribune)

• Metra: All MED trains on S. Chicago branch were stopped near Stony Island station Monday around 4:10 PM due to wires down on the tracks (CBS)

• CDOT seeks public input on e-vehicle infra plans at the first of several community meetings on Tues. 11/7 from 6-7:30 PM at Olive-Harvey College

• Chicago launches first citywide composting program (Block Club)

