Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 13

11:15 AM CDT on October 13, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• State Rep Kam Buckner sponsors legislation to "transform DLSD into a true boulevard... to incorporate safe and efficient multimodal transportation"

• As IDOT develops plan for improving walk/bike, dozens of organizations and municipalities urge the state to take a bold approach (ATA)

• Car crash shut down 3 lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during Thursday's PM rush near North Avenue (ABC)

CTA expands its public art collection with new installation at Irving Park Blue Line station

• Logan Square gas repair project that tore up sidewalks delayed through November (Block Club)

• Take a survey on Lincoln/Damen/Irving Park intersection pedestrian and bike rider safety improvements in 47th Ward

• Commuters Take Action "Cut Carter" protest today from 5:30-6:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

