Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 5

• Block Club Chicago pulls no punches in its lengthy assessment of CTA president Dorval Carter Jr's checkered tenure

• On Wednesday alders approved Vasquez ordinance requiring Carter and other top transit officials to attend quarterly City Council hearings (Block Club)

• For some reason the NASCAR race, which glorified driving and caused hassles for every other mode, is returning to Chicago July 6-7, 2024

• Bike advocate David Teeghman discusses hit-and-run driver striking him from behind, badly injuring him, while riding in non-protected Halsted bike lane (CBS)

• Shark's attack: Suspect taken into custody after driver crashed car into a south suburban Posen seafood and chicken restaurant, no serious injuries (CBS)

• Police release image of suspect in armed robbery on Sunday 10/1 around 8:10 AM at Red Line Monroe Station (FOX)

• Boy, 12, says he was bike-jacked by a group of armed kids on 7/30 at 6:30 PM at Walton/Western in Ukrainian Village (CBS)

• Metra launches website to keep neighbors updated on Grayland construction project (Block Club)

• Loyola Phoenix editorial: The area immediately surrounding Loyola is still a bike lane desert

• "Bike Vessel," about Black father and son pedaling across Illinois after heart surgeries, debuts at Chicago International Film Festival 10/14 (Reel Chicago)

