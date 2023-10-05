Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 5
Historian Sherman “Dilla” Thomas: the more Chicago improves its transit, the better life on the South and West sides will be
Thomas made his remarks at the Ventra electronic fare payment system's 10 year anniversary celebration.
Safe Streets Advocates: 1, NIMBYs: 0. After years of surreal opposition, CDOT finally begins building Dickens Greenway
After [checks watch] 4.5 years of stonewalling by some Lincoln Park residents, yesterday the Chicago Department of Transportation started constructing the bike route.
Ald. William Hall (6th): The best way to reduce car dependency is make neighborhoods more walkable, profitable, and appealing
"If you want to see less car use, then make the proposition that it wouldn’t make sense to leave my neighborhood."