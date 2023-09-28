Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 28

8:58 AM CDT on September 28, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• A new report from StreetLight Data found that the Chicago region has seen a roughly 50 percent increase in bike trips since 2019 (Bloomberg)

• ISP: I-57 crash near 99th Street that left 2 dead, 1 critically injured was caused by racing drivers (ABC)

• Passenger critically wounded in rail car when at least 5 shots fired after dispute in Red Line car at about 12:01 AM today near Garfield station (ABC)

• Building crash: 2 in custody after driver of stolen car crashed into building at 900 W. Cermak; CPD officer injured during arrest (ABC)

• The investigative project on race and equity debuts with report on Illinois traffic stops (Block Club)

• Ald. Desmond Yancy (5th), activists call on Mayor Johnson to help pass South Shore housing protections (Block Club)

• Are you ready for this weekend's re-closure of the Clinton and UIC-Halsted Blue Line stations? (NBC)

• Cabinet of Curiosity’s "Out Spoken! Out Loud!" brings performances entirely powered by people on stationary bikes to Pilsen Heliport (Block Club)

Metra operating extra service for Chicago Marathon on Sunday, 10/8 (and Blue Line will fully reopen early that morning)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

