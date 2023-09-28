Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 28

Sponsored by:

• A new report from StreetLight Data found that the Chicago region has seen a roughly 50 percent increase in bike trips since 2019 (Bloomberg)

• ISP: I-57 crash near 99th Street that left 2 dead, 1 critically injured was caused by racing drivers (ABC)

• Passenger critically wounded in rail car when at least 5 shots fired after dispute in Red Line car at about 12:01 AM today near Garfield station (ABC)

• Building crash: 2 in custody after driver of stolen car crashed into building at 900 W. Cermak; CPD officer injured during arrest (ABC)

• The investigative project on race and equity debuts with report on Illinois traffic stops (Block Club)

• Ald. Desmond Yancy (5th), activists call on Mayor Johnson to help pass South Shore housing protections (Block Club)

• Are you ready for this weekend's re-closure of the Clinton and UIC-Halsted Blue Line stations? (NBC)

• Cabinet of Curiosity’s "Out Spoken! Out Loud!" brings performances entirely powered by people on stationary bikes to Pilsen Heliport (Block Club)

• Metra operating extra service for Chicago Marathon on Sunday, 10/8 (and Blue Line will fully reopen early that morning)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.