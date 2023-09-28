Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 28
Toronzo Cannon, blues musician and ex-CTA bus driver, shares his views on the agency’s labor challenges
Like many CTA workers, difficulties in the early days of COVID influenced Cannon's decision to retire. He says the transit union needs to do more to support their members.
Earth Rider Cycling closing in October after five years on Milwaukee Avenue
The closure of yet another local Chicago bike shop reflects a shifting and challenging market for small business owners.
Second Lake Calumet Bike Network Study ride discussed efforts to improve cycling connections for Roseland and Pullman
Once again, the goal was to get input from riders about how to improve bike safety in the area.