Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 27

• RPM Phase One Project’s final major stage of North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction to begin this fall, community meeting on 10/17 (CTA)

• Two people were killed and another critically injured in rollover crash Wednesday morning on I-57 on near 99th (ABC)

• At least 7 injured in pile-up crash around 1 PM on I-57 near 31st Street and Cermak Road (Patch)

• Driver seriously injured in fiery crash at 2:38 p.m. in the eastbound lates of Interstate 88 near York Road in Elmhurst. (CBS)

• Man, 35, charged with attacking CTA employee, 55, around 8:30 AM in 4600 block of W. 59th Street (FOX)

• Block Club looks at the controversy over motorists driving and parking on trails and grass at Promontory Park, a short distance from a large parking lot

• Metra's Westmont Station to close temporarily Sept. 30-Oct. 1 due to scheduled track work at the station

• Uptown artist leaves colorful chalk creations on sidewalks across the city (Block Club)

