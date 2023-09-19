Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 19

9:08 AM CDT on September 19, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Commuters Take Action op-ed: More cuts are likely coming to CTA service. It’s time to fire Dorval Carter Jr. instead (Tribune)

• Driver ran red Monday around 7:30 AM in 2700 block of W. Peterson in W. Rogers Park and struck another vehicle, killing man on sidewalk (ABC)

• Around 7 PM Monday pickup driver, 33, turned onto McDonough from Larkin in Joliet fatally struck female pedestrian, 49, fled and later returned (FOX)

• 3 injured, 2 critically, after wrong-way driver strikes another vehicle Tuesday at about 12:40 AM on 3000-block of S. DLSD (ABC)

• These South And West side neighborhoods have been hardest hit by pollution, study shows (Block Club)

• "Asia on Argyle" sign and pagoda canopy are being taken down from Argyle 'L' stop this week as part of RPM, and they're not coming back (Block Club)

• Illinois Prairie Path marks 60 years since the start of rails-to-trails movement (Daily Herald)

Sun-Times: Micromobility is exploding across urban and suburban areas while also building rapidly at outdoor sites and trails

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

