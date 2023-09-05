Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 5

8:58 AM CDT on September 5, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sun-Times editorial: It’s time City Hall made upgrading cycling infrastructure a priority

Mayor Johnson does BTD with bike-friendly alders, says he's "committed to ensuring all of Chicago has abundant access to safe active transportation"

Daily Herald: Why so many communities are adopting bike plans – and how they benefit riders

• Crain's looks at CMAP's Plan for Action for Regional Transit to address fiscal cliff for regional public transportation system

• Man in his 90's killed while crossing Metra tracks in Antioch to get to a football game Friday night (FOX)

• Man in his 30s shot to death after striking male pedestrian with car in the 3800 block of West Madison in East Garfield Park (ABC)

• Sedan driver, 26 arrested after fatally striking female motorcycle rider near 69th/South Chicago Saturday 8:40 PM in Greater Grand Crossing (ABC)

• A month after 2 Lollapalooza goers shocked by 3rd rail at Ridgeland station, Woman, 40, dies after being shocked at Central stop, a mile east (ABC)

• "Two wheels to adventure": Bicycle exhibit now open at Elmhurst History Museum (CBS)

