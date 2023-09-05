Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 5
At Bike the Drive, Mayor Johnson promises better walk/bike/transit, riders thrill to a less car-centric DLSD
Mayor promises "abundant access to safe active transportation options", residents love biking DLSD largely without motor vehicle traffic
Baha’i hopes: Advocates help win funding for study on connecting the N. Shore Channel Trail with lakefront
Filling in a 1.5-mile gap in the North Shore Channel Trail would connect it with the lakefront and other North Shore bikeways.
At first public meeting on Ogden redesign, ideas for shortening crosswalks, adding protected bike lanes are discussed
The project covers a 2.5-mile stretch of the southwest-northeast diagonal street, from from Pulaski Road to Roosevelt Road, mostly in North Lawndale.