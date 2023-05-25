Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 25

Kate Lowe: Here’s some steps Mayor Brandon Johnson can take to fix public transit (Sun-Times)

Chicago Transit Authority shortlists three teams for $3.6B Red Line extension (ERM Midwest)

Little Village crash at 31st and Kedzie involving school bus sends 16 to hospital (ABC)

Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus on I-57 at 107th St. Wednesday morning (CBS)

Man, 19, found shot in hand in 3900 block of W. 58th Pl. at 9:20 PM West Lawn following car crash: police (FOX)

Car crash shut down intersection at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Batavia late Wednesday afternoon (CBS)

New 44th Ward Ald. Bennett Lawson wants to lower the speed limit along a stretch of Wellington Ave. in Lakeview (Block Club)

Uptown’s Black Ensemble Theater plans expansion with just under 100 car parking spaces (Block Club)

Cook County unveiled plan to boost cycling, calling for 100s of miles of new bike routes across the region (Tribune)

Humboldt Park man who built a bike that can survive Chicago’s intense weather wants to make one for you (Block Club)

First Tuesdays with Maya & Ben: Public Transit Crisis: Tuesday 6/6, 7 PM at Nighthawk, 4744 N. Kimball Ave

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He has returned to running SBC on a low-key basis this week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.