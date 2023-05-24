Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 24
- The weekend Blue Line between Addison and Western and is finally back (Block Club)
- Mayor Brandon Johnson forges compromise to expand outdoor dining in Chicago (ABC)
- NWU student, 19, shot twice Monday night at park across street from Howard ‘L’ station (Evanston Roundtable)
- “We need justice” family of Robbins man killed in crash says still no charges filed months later (NBC)
- 2 charged with robbing man, 65, on train at Sox-35th Red Line station (CBS)
- “Construction incident” on Metra UP-W train tracks limits service; delays expected (NBC)
- Hammond eyeing car overpass for train blockage woes, but pedestrians would be out of luck (Tribune)
- Northwestern students take CTA and Amtrak trains to go rock climbing (North by Northwest)
- Join WGN Radio at Fifth Third Bike the Drive, Sunday, September 3 on DLSD
Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He has returned to running SBC on a low-key basis this week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!
