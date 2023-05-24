Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 24

  • The weekend Blue Line between Addison and Western and is finally back (Block Club)
  • Mayor Brandon Johnson forges compromise to expand outdoor dining in Chicago (ABC)
  • NWU student, 19, shot twice Monday night at park across street from Howard ‘L’ station (Evanston Roundtable)
  • “We need justice” family of Robbins man killed in crash says still no charges filed months later (NBC)
  • 2 charged with robbing man, 65, on train at Sox-35th Red Line station (CBS)
  • “Construction incident” on Metra UP-W train tracks limits service; delays expected (NBC)
  • Hammond eyeing car overpass for train blockage woes, but pedestrians would be out of luck (Tribune)
  • Northwestern students take CTA and Amtrak trains to go rock climbing (North by Northwest)
  • Join WGN Radio at Fifth Third Bike the Drive, Sunday, September 3 on DLSD

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He has returned to running SBC on a low-key basis this week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Driver Fatally Strikes 12-Year-Old Boy in Elgin (Tribune) Man Who Killed Musician in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 Charged With DUI (Sun-Times) Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Seriously Injures Crossing Guard in West Pullman (ABC) Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Passenger (DNA) Motorist Falls Into Chicago River Following Crash on Congress Parkway Bridge (Tribune) DUI Strike […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Black Chicago Cycling Advocates Request Fair Distribution of Bike Facilities (People for Bikes) West Side Residents Call for Improving Pedestrian Safety on High-Crash Corridors (Active Trans) UIC Proposal for Obama Library Includes Bus Rapid Transit Line on Roosevelt (Newswise) Fioretti Introduces Ordinances on Potholes, $58 Million Parking Settlement (DNA) Police Officer Injured in 3-Car Crash […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Many Parallels Between Today’s Fatal Wicker Park Crash and Saturday’s (Tribune) Driver Who Killed Cyclist Efrain Diaz-Torres May Have Ignored Stop Sign (Kevenides) IL Infrastructure Is Getting Better, But It’s Nothing to Write Home About (Crain’s) Arena Decides Not to Bring Back Metered Sundays After All (DNA) Reilly: Throw the Book at Crooked Valet Parking […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Evanston and Forest Park Win RTA Grants to Study Zoning Changes for TOD (RedEye) Man Allegedly Crashed Car, Abandoned Injured Friends, Caught Cab to Suburbs (DNA) There Have Been 4 Robberies Recently Near Sox/35th Red Line Stop (Tribune) Introducing Plenario, a Useful New City Data Tool (Chicago) Crestwood: Strip Club Would Hurt Town Because It […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Finance Committee Approves Parking, Car Leasing Tax Hikes (Sun-Times) Pawar Is Dropping Support for Ashland BRT Until CTA Brings Back #11 Bus (RedEye) Driver Kills Emily Driscoll, 22, and Her Dog in Naperville; No Charges (Tribune) Cyclist Critically Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Aurora (Beacon-News) 49th Ward Participatory Budgeting Meetings This Tuesday & Wednesday (DNA) […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Revised Plan for Logan Rentals Near Blue Line Has 50% Fewer Parking Spaces (DNA) As Streetsblog Predicted, Divvy Has Been Good for Chicago Bike Shops (Crain’s) New Divvy Stations Planned in Several Ward (Active Trans) NerdWallet Says Chicago’s a Bad Place to Drive. However, it’s a Good Place to Bike. (RedEye) It’s Not to Late […]