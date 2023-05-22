Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 22

As Red Line extension plan moves forward, planners share vision of a thriving Far South Side (Block Club)

Buffalo Grove High School student Ricky Barcenas, 17, one of four killed in Wheeling crash, to be laid to rest Monday (ABC)

Police: Lake Zurich driver Kevin Rediger killed in crash with tree (Tribune)

“Emergency, emergency, emergency”: Witnesses detail fatal Metra crash one year ago (Daily Herald)

Woman in custody after man shot during argument on CTA Roosevelt Red Line train, police say (ABC)

Girl charged with robbing man at gunpoint on Jackson CTA Red Line platform (FOX)

Chicago police: Bicyclist beaten with construction sign, own bike in South Loop (ABC)

Metra announces service changes for 2 major lines serving several Chicago suburbs (CBS)

Metra files suit against STB over CPKC merger (Railfan & Railroan)

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering and is returning to running Streetsblog Chicago on a low-key basis this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional publication of original articles. Thanks to SBC cofounder Steven Vance for keeping the site going over the last month, and others who have been supportive. We’ll run more info on this subject in the near future. Thanks for reading!

