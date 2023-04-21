Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 21

  • The Reader asks: If unhoused people on the CTA is considered a public safety concern, who is the public?
  • City seeks public input on changes to the Central Area Plan for downtown (WTTW)
  • Greyhound site redevelopment would make Chicago the largest city without a downtown bus station (Bisnow)
  • Here’s what Andersonville’s new tree-lined public plaza could look like (Block Club)
  • ‘Souper Heroes’ provide soup to those in need at CTA stations — and it goes fast (CBS Chicago)
  • City institutes curfew for teens and has placed fences around Millennium Park (WBEZ)
  • Community weighs in on plan to redesign DuSable Lake Shore Drive (CBS Chicago)
  • Cleanup is underway after freight train derailment in Blue Island (NBC Chicago)
  • Indiana Dunes National Park offering free admission on Saturday (NBC Chicago)