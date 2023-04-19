Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 19
- More coverage of CTAction Blue Line livestream protest (Block Club, ABC)
- CTA recognizes “14 outstanding employees” for earning customer praise
- Ex-CPD chief of detectives argues stationing officers at ‘L’ turnstiles would have prevented weekend violence (ABC)
- Van driver fatally struck Rateb Arqan, 59, as he tried to get a goose off the road in Elgin Township (CBS)
- Affordable TOD near 43rd CTA Green Line station in Bronzeville to open by summer (Sun-Times)
- Why is a 1/2-hour non-electric bike-share trip 6X as expensive in Chicago as Brussels? (Fast Company)
- How converted railroad paths became great escapes for cyclists, from the Great American to The 606 (Tribune)
- Metra is marking Earth Day with a week of clean-up and landscaping events
- CDOT meeting on proposal for bike bridge across Lake Calumet on 4/20, 5:30-7:30 at Rowan Park, 11546 S. Ave. L
- Pace bus “Hire on the Spot” event scheduled for 4/20 in Plainfield
- CTAction, Bike Grid, Better Streets, Equiticity, SW Collective will appear on 5/3 panel at Shared Mobility Summit
- Registration is open for Transport Chicago conference 6/16 at voco Chicago Downtown hotel
