Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 19

  • More coverage of CTAction Blue Line livestream protest (Block Club, ABC)
  • CTA recognizes “14 outstanding employees” for earning customer praise
  • Ex-CPD chief of detectives argues stationing officers at ‘L’ turnstiles would have prevented weekend violence (ABC)
  • Van driver fatally struck Rateb Arqan, 59, as he tried to get a goose off the road in Elgin Township (CBS)
  • Affordable TOD near 43rd CTA Green Line station in Bronzeville to open by summer (Sun-Times)
  • Why is a 1/2-hour non-electric bike-share trip 6X as expensive in Chicago as Brussels? (Fast Company)
  • How converted railroad paths became great escapes for cyclists, from the Great American to The 606 (Tribune)
  • Metra is marking Earth Day with a week of clean-up and landscaping events
  • CDOT meeting on proposal for bike bridge across Lake Calumet on 4/20, 5:30-7:30 at Rowan Park, 11546 S. Ave. L
  • Pace bus “Hire on the Spot” event scheduled for 4/20 in Plainfield
  • CTAction, Bike Grid, Better Streets, Equiticity, SW Collective will appear on 5/3 panel at Shared Mobility Summit
  • Registration is open for Transport Chicago conference 6/16 at voco Chicago Downtown hotel

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

