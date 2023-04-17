Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 17
- Lightfoot, Johnson weigh in on weekend unrest, including ‘L’ disruptions, youth standing on bus (Tribune, FOX)
- WBEZ talks with CTA workers about why agency is having trouble getting workforce back to full strength
- 2 killed, others hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash Exchange and Western in University Park (CBS)
- Driver cited after fatally striking man, 59, Friday 7:30 PM near 88th/Cottage Grove (Sun-Times)
- Dan Ryan hit-and-run victim ID’d as Brookwood Jr. High School assistant principal Rosia Mitchell (ABC)
- Several people, including infant, hospitalized after teen driving stolen car hits pickup at Washington/Kostner (CBS)
- Man, 44, charged with battering CTA worker, 41, who was riding Green Line around 8 AM near California stop (FOX)
- Two women, 18 and 23, face charges for attack and robbery of girl, 16, last week on Red Line at 87th (FOX)
- Narcan vending machine coming to 95th Red Line station as Chicago grapples with record overdoses (Block Club)
- Aurora to update city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago