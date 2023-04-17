Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 17

Lightfoot, Johnson weigh in on weekend unrest, including ‘L’ disruptions, youth standing on bus (Tribune, FOX)

WBEZ talks with CTA workers about why agency is having trouble getting workforce back to full strength

2 killed, others hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash Exchange and Western in University Park (CBS)

Driver cited after fatally striking man, 59, Friday 7:30 PM near 88th/Cottage Grove (Sun-Times)

Dan Ryan hit-and-run victim ID’d as Brookwood Jr. High School assistant principal Rosia Mitchell (ABC)

Several people, including infant, hospitalized after teen driving stolen car hits pickup at Washington/Kostner (CBS)

Man, 44, charged with battering CTA worker, 41, who was riding Green Line around 8 AM near California stop (FOX)

Two women, 18 and 23, face charges for attack and robbery of girl, 16, last week on Red Line at 87th (FOX)

Narcan vending machine coming to 95th Red Line station as Chicago grapples with record overdoses (Block Club)

Aurora to update city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan (Tribune)

