Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 31

Council votes to increase number of committees from 19 to 28, enacts new rules to give alders independence (Block Club)

After UIC study finding some speed cameras weren’t improving safety, CDOT relocated 16 of them (ABC)

Following COVID stalemate, Union Pacific says it will transfer commuter rail operation to Metra in early 2024 (Railfan)

What’s next for Milwaukee Avenue? Logan, Avondale residents share ideas as city plans special district (Block Club)

Plan for 24 condos at Twisted Hippo site with 1:1 parking ratio criticized for lack of affordable units (Block Club)

What’s keeping Chicago from kicking cars out of our public spaces like Paris did? (Slate)

Looking back at the conversion of Miegs Field to Northerly Island Park, which started 20 years ago (Sun-Times)

I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago