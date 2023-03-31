Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 31
- Council votes to increase number of committees from 19 to 28, enacts new rules to give alders independence (Block Club)
- After UIC study finding some speed cameras weren’t improving safety, CDOT relocated 16 of them (ABC)
- Following COVID stalemate, Union Pacific says it will transfer commuter rail operation to Metra in early 2024 (Railfan)
- What’s next for Milwaukee Avenue? Logan, Avondale residents share ideas as city plans special district (Block Club)
- Plan for 24 condos at Twisted Hippo site with 1:1 parking ratio criticized for lack of affordable units (Block Club)
- What’s keeping Chicago from kicking cars out of our public spaces like Paris did? (Slate)
- Looking back at the conversion of Miegs Field to Northerly Island Park, which started 20 years ago (Sun-Times)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago